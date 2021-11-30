UCROWDME & GCPIT.org launch the 'Worlds Largest Startup Event'

UCROWDME 'World's 1st Idea Currency'

This is the first time a global mapping of startups has been planned to focus on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, known as the SDGs.

UCROWDME (Probit Exchange:UCM)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The time has finally come for the Phase#1 platform launch of:#10000SDGsGlobalImpactStartupsIn partnership with the Global Council for The Promotion of International Trade, GCPIT (UK) Limited, UCROWDME (UK) LIMITED and many others. I am very pleased to introduce the 'Worlds Largest Startup (SDG) Event' platform officially open for business.#UCROWDME will focus on the development and operations of the platform and work closely with Author Er. Santosh G. and the global team at #GCPIT #GCPITUK to promote, market and turn this event into something truly special!!Phase#1 will enable any global startup that is aligned to the #unitednations #sdgs2030 #sdgsimpact to submit their startup application for a chance to win the following:- $1,000,000 USD in Equity Funding- $10,000 USD Cash Prize- $5,000 USD in UCM Tokens- For limited Sponsorship opportunities please visit: https://bit.ly/3xD65Ib or https://lnkd.in/gWnNkMQA This is the first time a global mapping of startups has been planned to focus on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, known as the SDGs. Because these startups have the potential to have a good social and environmental impact as well as financial gains, they are referred to as “SDGs: Global Impact Startups.”This competition poses the following objectives:1. Seek out the most innovative solutions to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals achievement regarding viability, scalability and impact.2. Gather and connect all actors of the global innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem; Member States and public organisations; startups; academia; corporations; incubators and accelerators; and investors and venture builders.3. Provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge, business models, successful business cases and general support among startups to foster disruption in their own strategy and in the economy as a whole.In an effort to continue the growth and success of the competition, we ask for your support.- Please visit: https://gcpit.ucrowdme.com For more information please contact either:Santosh G. | contact@gcpit.orgGreg Griffiths | info@ucrowdme.com#startups #startupsuccess #entreprenership #sustainability #management #leadership #innovation #strategy #environmental #respect #innovationleadership #partnershipleadership #impactleadership #sustainableleadership #gcpit #gccer #cimsme #cimsme10x #ictmae #ucmsv #gcpituk Aparna G Kumar Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes Christina Scott Ida Nganga H.E.Tomasz Zaleski Damian Goryszewski Uday Mukundan Shani Raja Karen Airola Ahmad Imam

#10000SDGsGlobalImpactStartups - 'World's Largest Startup Event'