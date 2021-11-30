UCROWDME & GCPIT.org launch the 'Worlds Largest Startup Event'
This is the first time a global mapping of startups has been planned to focus on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, known as the SDGs.
UCROWDME (Probit Exchange:UCM)LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The time has finally come for the Phase#1 platform launch of:
#10000SDGsGlobalImpactStartups
- https://lnkd.in/gBh9qmJv
In partnership with the Global Council for The Promotion of International Trade, GCPIT (UK) Limited, UCROWDME (UK) LIMITED and many others. I am very pleased to introduce the 'Worlds Largest Startup (SDG) Event' platform officially open for business.
#UCROWDME will focus on the development and operations of the platform and work closely with Author Er. Santosh G. and the global team at #GCPIT #GCPITUK to promote, market and turn this event into something truly special!!
- https://gcpit.ucrowdme.com
Phase#1 will enable any global startup that is aligned to the #unitednations #sdgs2030 #sdgsimpact to submit their startup application for a chance to win the following:
- $1,000,000 USD in Equity Funding
- $10,000 USD Cash Prize
- $5,000 USD in UCM Tokens
- For limited Sponsorship opportunities please visit:
- https://bit.ly/3xD65Ib or https://lnkd.in/gWnNkMQA
This competition poses the following objectives:
1. Seek out the most innovative solutions to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals achievement regarding viability, scalability and impact.
2. Gather and connect all actors of the global innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem; Member States and public organisations; startups; academia; corporations; incubators and accelerators; and investors and venture builders.
3. Provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge, business models, successful business cases and general support among startups to foster disruption in their own strategy and in the economy as a whole.
In an effort to continue the growth and success of the competition, we ask for your support.
- Please visit: https://gcpit.ucrowdme.com
For more information please contact either:
Santosh G. | contact@gcpit.org
https://gcpit.org
Greg Griffiths | info@ucrowdme.com
https://gcpit.ucrowdme.com
Greg Griffiths
UCROWDME (UK) LIMITED
info@ucrowdme.com
#10000SDGsGlobalImpactStartups - 'World's Largest Startup Event'