Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Value Expected to Reach USD 38.18 BN by 2027
Stratistics MRC report, Manufacturing Execution System Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Manufacturing Execution System Market accounted for $9.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $38.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of industrial automation, demand for mass production and connected supply chain, and growing demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are the factors driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of manufacturing execution system may hinder the market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Manufacturing Execution System Market include Honeywell International, General Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, ABB, Oracle, Forcam, Emerson Electric, Applied Materials, SAP, Werum It Solutions, Dassault Systèmes, Miracom, MPDV, and Aveva.
Manufacturing execution systems (MES) are computerized systems that join, monitor and control compound manufacturing systems and data flows on the industrial unit. It ensures that quality and efficiency are built into the manufacturing process and are proactively and systematically enforced. It provides many long and short-term benefits as well as strategic and tactical benefits.
By offering, the services segment is likely to have a huge demand as the main functioning of manufacturing execution systems is greatly dependent on the post-implementation process. The key manufacturing execution systems processes are executed during and after implementation, as the implementation process. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in the region. Moreover, the availability of cheap labor and low manufacturing cost, persuade manufacturers to invest in this region.
