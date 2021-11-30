Global Feed Additives Market Value Expected to Reach USD 63 BN by 2028
Stratistics MRC has published a report that examines the Global Feed Additives Market. This research provides detailed insights into the key factors required to demonstrate the market's growth. This report gave an insight into prominent growth drivers, restraint factors, challenges, opportunity analysis, trends, and several other essential factors, including geographical outlook, current, and future competitive landscapes, and market vendors. Moreover, this report provides a detailed analysis of market sizes, segments, and determinants for the dominant categories in the market.
The report Feed Additives Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Forms (Dry, Liquid), Livestock (Aquatic, Poultry, Ruminants, Pork/Swine), Source (Synthetic, Natural) and By Geography covers a forecast and an analysis of the Feed Additives Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2028 based on revenue.
The Global Feed Additives Market is accounted for $36.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $63.99 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Growth in feed production and rise in awareness about feed quality are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, volatile raw material prices for natural feed additives are hampering market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Feed Additives Market include Lallemand Inc., Alltech Inc., Novozymes AS, Elanco Animal Health, Sumitomo Corporation, Evonik Industries, Novus International NV, BASF SE, Danisco Animal Nutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), Cargill Inc., InVivo NSA SA (Neovia), Kemin Industries Inc., Nutreco NV, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Adisseo SAS, Pfizer Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Borregaard, Danisco A/S, Chr. Hansen Inc., and DSM Nutritional Products Inc.
The Global Feed Additives Market is majorly driven by an increase in awareness about feed quality, a rise in the global command for naturally produced feed and feed additives, and standardization of meat products due to disease outbreaks. The preservatives segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to the increasing focus of the feed manufacturer on extending the shelf life of the feed. The Asia Pacific dominated with a significant market share owing to the occurrence of a huge livestock population and their growth rate. North America market is growing at the highest CAGR owing to the growing demand for animal farming and rising urbanization.
