ROAD CLOSURE - WOODFORD VT

VT ROUTE 9 in both directions is CLOSED in the town of Woodford, near City Stream Rd due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
