Factor[e] Ventures welcomes Lyndsay Holley Handler and Terry Karungi Obel to build new Venture Studio
The new Factor[e] Venture Studio will build ventures in Energy, Ag, & Mobility sectors, targeting Africa’s greatest income inequality and climate challenges.
Under Lyndsay and Terry's leadership, the new Factor[e] Venture Studio will build ventures from scratch and provide post-investment support to portfolio companies in Energy, Agriculture, and Mobility sectors, directly targeting Sub-Saharan Africa's greatest income inequality and climate challenges.
Lyndsay joins Factor[e] as a Partner and Chief Venture Builder to lead the new venture studio and expand the Factor[e] investment platform. Lyndsay brings over 19 years of leadership and operations experience, building social ventures in the energy, agriculture, and fintech sectors in Africa. Lyndsay was the CEO of pan-African solar company Fenix International, where she built a team of over 1,100 employees to deliver clean, affordable power to over 3 million people in Uganda, Zambia, Benin, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire and Mozambique. After leading Fenix through an exit to ENGIE, Lyndsay has spent the last two years advising high growth start-ups on the continent.
Terry joins Factor[e] as a Venture Builder in the newly developed Studio to build its first venture and to lead field teams to test technologies, products, and business models in Africa. Terry has over 10 years of experience building businesses and products in the energy, software and FMCG sectors in Africa. In the clean energy sector, Terry led teams to create innovative products and platforms to scale ethanol, LPG, and pay-go solar businesses. As an entrepreneur, Terry built a mobile games studio and a natural cosmetics company in Uganda.
“Factor[e] Ventures is ecstatic about the addition of Lyndsay and Terry not only because of their experience and thriving portfolios, but also because we believe in diversifying our leadership,” comments Morgan DeFoort, Managing Partner of Factor[e]. "Experienced leaders with deep knowledge of their customer bases is just one of the manifold ways in which the Venture Studio will expand the Factor[e] platform. The two-pronged approach of the Studio in concert with the leadership of Lyndsay and innovation of Terry brings to Factor[e] Ventures new and rapid opportunities for growth. I anticipate great change for our team as we continue to expand our portfolio through innovative platforms like the Factor[e] Venture Studio.”
The new Factor[e] Venture Studio
The mission of the Studio is to grow ventures in Energy, Agriculture and Mobility that are solving some of Sub-Saharan Africa’s greatest income inequality and climate challenges. Expanding on Factor[e]’s history of venture building, the Venture Studio will do two things - build new ventures and provide post-investment support to companies across its growing portfolio.
To complement other venture building activities on the continent, the Venture Studio will focus on bringing needle moving technology, catalytic capital and diverse teams on the ground in Africa together to develop and scale businesses. The Studio will not incubate or accelerate existing companies, but rather will use a rigorous and repeatable venture building process to identify business opportunities internally, test solutions in the market with real customers, and then identify diverse teams of African entrepreneurs and leaders to build the most promising businesses.
“Global energy and agriculture technologies exist that can help tackle climate change and increase incomes, but they are not reaching customers who need them the most,” says Lyndsay Handler, Partner at Factor[e] Ventures. “And, there is exceptional talent in Africa to bring these to market, but they do not have access to the capital or support they need. I am thrilled to launch a venture studio that brings technology, talent and capital together in innovative ways to bridge these gaps. Our team of experienced, entrepreneurial venture builders will create new companies from the ground up to deliver high-impact solutions across the continent. And a dedicated studio team will provide targeted support to our portfolio companies as they grow. If you are a venture builder or operator in Africa that is passionate about building businesses from idea to exit, reach out to learn more about opportunities to join the Factor[e] Venture Studio team.”
The Venture Studio is based in Nairobi, Kenya. After several months of stealth mode, the team is hiring talent and building its first ventures. Factor[e] will open a second office in West Africa soon to be close to the customers, companies and markets it serves and will be making additional announcements about its expansion plans soon.
About Factor[e] Ventures
Factor[e] Ventures is a team of ventures builders dedicated to supporting the growth of early stage, technology-enabled companies solving challenges in energy, agriculture, mobility, and smart infrastructure in Africa and India. For more information, please visit http://www.factore.com/
