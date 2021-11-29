THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:30 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the eleven bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (11 bills)
H.R. 2685 – Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act, as amended (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 4045 – FUTURE Networks Act, as amended (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 4055 – American Cybersecurity Literacy Act, as amended (Rep. Kinzinger – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 2355 – Opioid Prescription Verification Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Rodney Davis – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 2364 – Synthetic Opioid Danger Awareness Act, as amended (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 3743 – Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act (Rep. Hudson – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 3894 – CARING for Social Determinants Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 4026 – Social Determinants of Health Data Analysis Act of 2021 (Rep. Burgess – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 550 – Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 951 – Maternal Vaccination Act, as amended (Rep. Sewell – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1550 – PREVENT HPV Cancers Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Castor – Energy and Commerce)
