Dravet Syndrome Foundation Awards $650,000 in Grants to Five Research Projects Focused on Dravet Syndrome
This year, JAM for Dravet has joined with DSF to co-fund two important research projects.
We are pleased to be funding grants across diverse topics that are of high importance to the Dravet syndrome patient community.”CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) recently awarded $650,000 in grants to five research projects. DSF has awarded over $5.6M to 49 research projects focused on Dravet syndrome since 2009. This year, JAM for Dravet has stepped forward to co-fund two of these projects with DSF.
— Veronica Hood, PhD, DSF Scientific Director
“We are pleased to be funding grants across diverse topics that are of high importance to the Dravet syndrome patient community. Our 2021 funded grants include a focus on metabolic alterations, alternative targets for disease-modifying therapies, and a better understanding of the brain in Dravet syndrome. Our goal is always to fund high quality studies that can spur meaningful advancements to patient care,“ said Dr. Veronica Hood, DSF Scientific Director.
2021 Grant Awards:
Research Grants - $150,000 two-year awards
*Lymphoblast cell lines as a model to uncover metabolic defects in Dravet Syndrome: Manisha Patel, PhD, University of Colorado, and Kelly Knupp, MD, Children’s Hospital Colorado.
*Ketogenic Diet Modulated Brain Energy Metabolism in Dravet Syndrome: 2H MR in a Mouse Model: Kwee Thio, MD, PhD, and Joel Garbow, PhD, Washington University in St. Louis. (Co-funded with JAM for Dravet).
*Targeting Molecular Responses to Seizures in Dravet Syndrome: Jacy Wagnon, PhD, Ohio State College of Medicine.
*Use of TMS to understand in-vivo the functional pathophysiology of DS and predict treatment response: Simona Balestrini, MD, PhD, and Sanjay Sisodiya, PhD, FRCP, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London.
Postdoctoral Fellowship - $50,000 one year award
*Optimizing the Regional Administration of SCN8a-targeting RNAi Therapy: Wenxi Yu, University of Michigan. (Co-funded with JAM for Dravet).
“We are thrilled to be able to expand our funding this year by partnering with JAM for Dravet on two research projects,” said Mary Anne Meskis, DSF Executive Director. “They have always been a strong supporter of DSF and in addition to co-funding these projects, they also host an annual 5K fundraiser in San Francisco to help raise awareness of Dravet syndrome and benefit the programs of DSF.”
DSF is dedicated to funding the highest caliber research that has a clear path to genetic understanding, clinical application, and/or therapeutic development for Dravet syndrome. The focus is on research projects that will find new treatments and improve the quality of life for those living with Dravet syndrome and other ion channel epilepsies. You can learn about this year’s grant awards, as well as previously funded projects at www.dsfresearchgrants.org.
About Dravet Syndrome Foundation:
The mission of Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Learn more at www.dravetfoundation.org.
About JAM for Dravet:
JAM (Julian’s Awareness Movement) for Dravet was inspired by Julian Chang, who was diagnosed with Dravet at one year old. His parents, Daniel and Deb, established the foundation to help accelerate cutting-edge pathways to a cure, raise awareness, and foster a robust community of support for families affected by Dravet syndrome. Learn more at www.jamfordravet.org.
Mary Anne Meskis
Dravet Syndrome Foundation
+1 203-392-1955
email us here