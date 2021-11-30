Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Automotive seat is an essential component of any automobile since it offers comfort to both the driver and the passengers.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market was valued at $1.11 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $366.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $631.8 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8%.

Automotive seat is an essential component of any automobile since it offers comfort to both the driver and the passengers. In addition, these seats provide a vehicle with a luxury appeal, due to their ability to incorporate numerous interior elements and different types of fabric materials. Furthermore, automobile seats are one of the most important components in vehicles since they are meant to support the thighs, lower and upper back, and head. They are generally built of steel, aluminum, or a combination of the two. Rise in sales of passenger, electric, and commercial vehicles throughout the world are one of the key reasons boosting the growth of the automotive seat market. The automotive pneumatic comfort seating system is a sophisticated seating system that offers the driver and co-passengers comfort and geometric flexibility during long travels. For vehicles, these seating systems include heated, heated & ventilated, heated & cooled, massage, lumbar support, and other features. These features contribute towards improving the automobile's overall driving experience.

Download Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14558

Major Market Players:

• Adient PLC

• Alfmeier

• Continental AG

• Faurecia

• Gentherm

• Grammer AG

• Konsberg Automotive

• Lear Corporation

• Leggat And Platt

• Magna International Inc.

• Robert Bosch Gmbh

The factors, such as rise in demand for premium automobiles in developing countries, and increase in need for comfortable commercial vehicle seating technology, are expected to drive the growth of the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market. However, high costs associated with pneumatic seating solutions and malfunctioning issues of pneumatic seating solutions are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in adoption of lightweight and durable seating solutions, and retrofitting of existing automotive are the factors anticipated to supplement the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market growth.

The automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market is divided into vehicle type, propulsion type, function, and region. By vehicle type, it is divided into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicle. On the basis of propulsion type, it is classified into ICE vehicles, and electric & hybrid vehicles. By function, it is segmented into pneumatic lumbar support, pneumatic massage, seat climate system, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Driving for a long duration takes a substantial amount of effort and increases the driver's fatigue. Therefore, many commercial vehicle owners have switched to pneumatic automotive comfort seat systems for a smooth driving experience and optimum comfort even in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The pneumatic seating systems increase driving comfort while also allowing for climate control and ease. In addition, in developed economies such as the U.S., the UK, and others, the majority of commercial vehicle end-users are adopting seat comfort systems such as backrest supports and lumbar systems, which include full plastic, full wire, or plastic-wire hybrid solutions with a variety of electric, lever, and rotary adjusters. Automotive component manufacturers have developed advanced automotive pneumatic comfort seat systems that minimize fatigue in response to the rising demand for enhanced comfortable seating solutions for commercial vehicles. For instance, Grammer AG launched the MSG 115 premium driver's seat with air suspension in August 2021, which includes features such as pneumatic lumbar support, an active climate control system, seat heating, and adjustable side bolsters and shoulder support. Furthermore, the rising sales of commercial vehicles around the world further boost the demand for pneumatic comfort seat systems. For instance, global commercial vehicle sales were 26,693,300 in 2019 and 24,372,388 in 2020, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA). Commercial vehicle sales fell by just 8.69% in 2020, compared to a steep drop of 15.89% in the passenger car category, showing a robust demand for commercial vehicles throughout the world. The market for automotive pneumatic comfort seat systems has grown in response to the rising demand for comfort seating solutions for commercial vehicles.

Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14558

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat systems analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

• The overall automotive pneumatic comfort seat systems market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market with detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.