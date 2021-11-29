Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige signs latest COVID-19 emergency proclamation, confirms Omicron variant not yet detected in Hawaiʻi

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has signed the latest COVID-19 emergency proclamation, setting the stage for the next phase of state and county measures.

“While we are moving forward with updated emergency measures, we must remain vigilant. The Omicron variant will likely be detected in the United States,” said Gov. Ige. “Hawaiʻi has a robust surveillance system. Our State Laboratories Division has the capacity to conduct whole genomic sequencing to detect variants. We have not seen the Omicron variant here in Hawaiʻi as of this morning, but we are closely monitoring the situation and will identify the variant as early as possible should it show up here.”

The governor also renewed his call for residents to get vaccinated and for fully vaccinated adults 18 and over to get their booster shots if at least six months have passed since the completion of their vaccination regimen.

This COVID-19 emergency proclamation is in effect through January 28, 2022 unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.

Link to COVID-19 emergency proclamation here.

Link to news release on COVID-19 emergency proclamation here.

