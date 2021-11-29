DLIR News Release: DLIR REOPENING OFFICES STATEWIDE DECEMBER 1

Newsroom Posted on Nov 29, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU — The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) will open offices statewide beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. In-person services from all programs in the department will be available Wednesdays through Fridays.

“We will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or testing prior to entry pursuant to Gov. Ige’s Executive Order to help ensure the safety of the public and our workforce,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “We have increased security to enforce all COVID-19 safety measures including social distancing guidelines and mask wearing while inside the offices.”

The department will continue to assess statewide operations with a goal of reopening in-person services during all regular state business days.

In-person services for general unemployment insurance claims as well as for employer services will be available from 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays on a first come, first served basis. Individuals must present a vaccine card showing full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours before entry. In-person services are not guaranteed and will be accommodated as time and resources allow.

The DLIR will continue to offer telephone appointments as following:

Adjudication—30-minute appointments Monday through Wednesday

General Unemployment Insurance—20-minute appointments Monday and Tuesday

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance—30-minute appointments Monday through Wednesday

Employer Services—30-minute appointments Monday through Friday

Individuals may only make appointments for themselves. Language interpretation services are available for both telephone and in-person services.

Unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance appeals require mailing via the United States Postal Service or online at: https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/.

Access to all types of unemployment insurance appointments is available via the web (Chrome or Microsoft Edge) at: labor.hawaii.gov/ui/appointments/. For more information please visit: https://www.hawaiiunemploymentinfo.com/. Contact information for services other than unemployment insurance is available at: https://labor.hawaii.gov/contact/.

For more information about unemployment insurance and other labor issues please visit the FAQs at https://labor.hawaii.gov/covid-19-labor-faqs/.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for (808) 586-8866

# # #

View DLIR news releases:

http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/

Media Contact:

Bill Kunstman

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

(808) 586-8845

[email protected]

http://labor.hawaii.gov