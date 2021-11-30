Contemporary Artist Poesy Launches Much-Awaited NFT Collection: Running Rabbit
Poesy’s NFT Project “Running Rabbit” is available for purchase on OpenSea and has unique utility and humanitarian storytelling through its artNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known artist Poesy recently entered the NFT space with a 111 edition project titled the “Running Rabbit”. The Running Rabbit has been a recurring art theme by artist Poesy since 2000 and has been sold as physical artwork since 2011. The project was launched on November 11th by releasing 11 rabbits which were sold within minutes, while 55 rabbits were booked two weeks ahead of the launch date through a whitelisting process on the Poesy Official Discord server. The project has attracted a curation of influential collectors in the NFT/crypto space such as the owner of Asia NFT Now, major investors of Crypto Pills, Super Shiba Club, BAYC, the founder of Blockon, amongst other popular figures." The rabbits are released into the NFT marketplace OpenSea.
The Running Rabbit first appeared in Poesy’s body of work as a self-portrait, and act as a reflection of her frequent travels between cities around the world. Poesy’s running rabbit tackles the concepts of human existence, spiritual development, and home and is symbolic of her birth in the year of the rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac. Hand Drawn exclusively as NFTs, the 111 running rabbits are all female, each with a different background, and with unique objects of affection and adornments that display the uniqueness of each rabbit.
The date and time: 11th of November, 11 AM chosen for the launch is of special significance to Poesy to commemorate world peace - this is in line with Poesy’s humanitarian focus in her messages. The historical moment marked the end of World War I in 1918, otherwise celebrated as Armistice Day annually. The Running Rabbit will unfold random acts of kindness as the rabbits multiply, continuing Poesy’s signature message in all her past projects/social movements. A gift of MYR 11,111 (Ringgit Malaysia Eleven thousand One Hundred & Eleven only) from sales proceeds will be donated to the YCK Tuesday Art Angels program after the last girl rabbit is sold.
Poesy’s 111 girl rabbits can breed 11 babies each after being paired with 77 husband rabbits; the latter is planned to be released on Valentine’s Day, 2022. This brings a gamification spin to her art form, with the availability of certain call-to-action mechanisms that ensure that rabbit owners can earn NFT game rewards such as super carrots, magic golf balls, and other enchanted objects found on the rabbit path. These can be later sold or exchanged for other rewards in NFT marketplaces.
NFTs -- Non-Fungible Tokens have become a sensation in the art world due to their non-distributable nature that ensures that an artwork can only have one true owner at a time. The multi-billion-dollar industry is constantly growing and accommodating various use-cases through its applications in art, gaming, and virtual worlds. NFTs being digital, provide a unique value proposition to their owners who can purchase, sell or access their purchased artwork from anywhere around the world. This makes them especially valuable to art collectors who do not have the physical address to keep or store tangible art but still wish to collect art and support artists. The NFT phenomenon has led to the emergence of a new generation of art collectors and patrons who might desire to play an active role in an artist’s career, mainly through participation in an artist’s online community where the artist is as accessible as their art.
About Poesy
Poesy is a contemporary artist who has invested her life work into activating compassion, kindness, empathy, and media reform. Making movements is one of her art forms, she is interdisciplinary and innovative in her practice, crossing artistic mediums and incorporating technology to create experiences that evoke an altruistic awakening in her audience.
As a multidisciplinary creative practitioner, Poesy is globally active in the arts, interior design, fashion and jewelry, social impact, and innovation. Poesy has toured and shown her artwork in the USA, Europe, and Asia. Her street art can be discovered in New York, Manila, Singapore, Johor Bahru, Malacca, and Kuala Lumpur. She travels with a mobility scooter all over the world to aid her walking disabilities caused by spine tumors since she was 17 years old. Poesy was named HerWORLD Women of the Year 2011 and awarded other media titles for her contribution to the community.
More information can be found on http://poesyliang.com/.
Twitter: @poesyliang
Instagram: @poesyliang
Clubhouse: @poesy
The #RunningRabbit #NFT roadmap is available at the website and while patrons and fans can join the community at the Poesy Official Discord server.
