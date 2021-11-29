CNC Factory Takes to the Education Circuit
EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest woodworking event in North America is back! With it comes a fresh series of education sessions led by woodworking industry experts. CNC Factory’s Chris Corrales is set to present “Profit-focused lean manufacturing with CNC machines” at the next International Woodworking Fair (IWF) this August 2022. This 2-hour lecture and Q&A session will be available as an add-on course for IWF attendees.
Based on CNC Factory’s popular “$20k CNC profit in 5 days” cabinet build & installation video and pulling from the 5 principles of lean manufacturing, this course is a step-by-step guide on how to translate designs on paper into guaranteed profits using CNC machines. Participants will learn dynamic programming with cabinet software, building a proper cabinet inventory, eliminating waste in the workplace, bidding for projects, as well as demolition & installation techniques. This course is made for woodworking production staff and can be found under IWF’s manufacturing & design session track.
Corrales, a cabinet builder of over 25 years who has also presented in 2020’s IWFConnect Education on Demand, has been making CNCs more robust, more reliable, and as easy to use as a table saw by offering 5th generation CNC machines with his company, CNC Factory.
The IWF is one of the world’s top events for the custom and general woodworking industries, bringing together the latest solutions in architectural woodwork, cabinetry, flooring, furniture manufacturing, engineered products, doors, windows, machinery, tools, metals, plastics and more for more than 50 years.
To sign up for IWF Education courses, visit: https://www.iwfatlanta.com/education/
To learn more about CNC Factory, visit: https://cncfactory.com/
