CEO of Miami Association of Realtors Teresa King Kinney Added as Panelist to Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 Has Added CEO of Miami Association of Realtors, Teresa King Kinney, as a Panelist with Keynote Speaker Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank)

We're excited to have Miami Realtors as a sponsor of the event and to have their President Teresa Kinney as a special guest speaker. It will be great for her to welcome all Realtors to Miami.” — Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate LIVE Events has added Teresa King Kinney, CEO of Miami Realtors Association, as a panelist at the Miami Real Estate Weekend 2021 conference. As the CEO of the largest MLS in Florida, Teresa will be able to share a great deal of knowledge with other Realtors and Real Estate professionals. Teresa will be speaking at the beginning of the panels on December 11th welcoming all to Miami on behalf of the Miami Association of Realtors.

The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 101 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, MIAMI REALTORS Commercial, the Broward MIAMI, A Division of MIAMI REALTORS, JTHS-MIAMI, a Division of MIAMI REALTORS in the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound area, MIAMI REALTORS YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council and the award-winning MIAMI REALTORS Global Council, it represents more than 50,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with more than 220 international organizations worldwide.

Real Estate Weekend starts on Friday, December 10th with a free continuing education class for loan officers at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Then it moves on to American Social Bar & Kitchen for the welcome networking mixer. Saturday, December 11th will bring the main panels in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Miami in Downtown Miami with keynote speaker Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank). After the panels, the official after party takes place at Le Rouge Miami with free drinks for VIP guests. Sunday the 12th will board the Biscayne Lady Super Yacht directly behind the Hyatt Regency Miami. The VIP cruise will feature complimentary Brunch, Open Bar, and VIP Networking on the waters of Biscayne Bay.

About Real Estate LIVE Events:

Real Estate LIVE Events LLC is an event production company producing engaging and educational events for real estate professionals both online and in person. Most events are open to all real estate professionals. For more info on Real Estate LIVE Events LLC please visit https://realestatelive.events

