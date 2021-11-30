Titan Network Announces 3rd Annual Amazon Sellers Holiday Party Series, Launching in London 3 December
The three-day events will span across three different venues and in three different citiesLONDON, ENGLAND, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Ashburn and Athena Severi, of the Titan Network, are pleased to announce its 3rd Annual Amazon Sellers Holiday Party series, which welcomes all sellers to one of three venues, to celebrate a productive 2021 and prepare for the new year.
The Amazon Sellers Holiday Parties are aimed at bringing together the Amazon Sellers community– events open to all, non-Titans included - to celebrate the year that was, the year upcoming and each other, all centered around raising money for charity during the holiday season. The venues not only offer unique opportunities to network and build relationships, but also to contribute to a noble cause in a toy drive for underprivileged children.
The first Holiday Party will be held on December 3 at London, England’s Searcys at The Gherkin. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 6pm (local time), followed by a cocktail and networking hour. Keynotes will take place from 7-8, while dinner is from 8-10 and drinks, dancing and celebrating will cap off the night, 10-1am. Schedule is subject to change.
Following the London event, on December 11 is a stop in Clearwater, Fla., and it all culminates with a December 19 event in Los Angeles, Calif.
Tickets are available now. Click HERE for more information and specifics about each of the Amazon Sellers Holiday Parties, sponsored by Titan Network.
About Titan Network
Titan Network is the exclusive membership organization for elite Amazon sellers who wish to scale faster. Titan Network was co-founded by Athena Severi and Dan Ashburn, two of the leading figures in the Amazon industry. For more information, please visit https://www.titannetwork.com/
