Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,297 in the last 365 days.

Titan Network Announces 3rd Annual Amazon Sellers Holiday Party Series, Launching in London 3 December

The three-day events will span across three different venues and in three different cities

LONDON, ENGLAND, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Ashburn and Athena Severi, of the Titan Network, are pleased to announce its 3rd Annual Amazon Sellers Holiday Party series, which welcomes all sellers to one of three venues, to celebrate a productive 2021 and prepare for the new year.

The Amazon Sellers Holiday Parties are aimed at bringing together the Amazon Sellers community– events open to all, non-Titans included - to celebrate the year that was, the year upcoming and each other, all centered around raising money for charity during the holiday season. The venues not only offer unique opportunities to network and build relationships, but also to contribute to a noble cause in a toy drive for underprivileged children.

The first Holiday Party will be held on December 3 at London, England’s Searcys at The Gherkin. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 6pm (local time), followed by a cocktail and networking hour. Keynotes will take place from 7-8, while dinner is from 8-10 and drinks, dancing and celebrating will cap off the night, 10-1am. Schedule is subject to change.

Following the London event, on December 11 is a stop in Clearwater, Fla., and it all culminates with a December 19 event in Los Angeles, Calif.

Tickets are available now. Click HERE for more information and specifics about each of the Amazon Sellers Holiday Parties, sponsored by Titan Network.

About Titan Network
Titan Network is the exclusive membership organization for elite Amazon sellers who wish to scale faster. Titan Network was co-founded by Athena Severi and Dan Ashburn, two of the leading figures in the Amazon industry. For more information, please visit https://www.titannetwork.com/

Titan Network
Titan Network
support@titanmembers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Titan Network Announces 3rd Annual Amazon Sellers Holiday Party Series, Launching in London 3 December

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.