Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,347 in the last 365 days.

‘The Astrid Experience’ Star and Director, Cal Barnes, Publishes New Peter Pan Fantasy Series to Produce and Star In.

Son of Neverland, Cover Image

Son of Neverland, Cover Image

Cal (left), and 'The Astrid Experience' producer John That at Hollywood premiere at The Grafton Sunset

Cal (right), and 'The Astrid Experience' producer John That (left) at Hollywood premiere at The Grafton Sunset

Cal Barnes and actress Lucia Xypteras in 'The Astrid Experience'

Cal Barnes and actress Lucia Xypteras in 'The Astrid Experience'

Hollywood actor Cal Barnes announces how he's going to take the world of Peter Pan to the next level.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nineteen Films is delighted to announce the release of the first book in the series titled, Son of Neverland, by Cal R. Barnes. The novel hit the #1 new release in mythology and folklore for November on Amazon.

The story takes place one hundred years after Peter defeated Captain Hook and was crowned the Savior of Neverland. The world is completely developed and expanded, and the enemies, battles, and action sequences are unlike anything the universe of Neverland has ever been a part of.

“I’m showing Neverland evolved,” Cal says. “Peter Pan is a great property with limitless potential, but everyone is always trying to retell the same story from 1911. That’s why all these retellings are so boring. They’re outdated. I’m telling a whole new story and taking the world of Neverland to the next level. It’s epic… everything always has to be epic.”


Son of Neverland is the first installment of a planned series. Cal also has the screenplay written and has ambitions to turn it into a studio film, with himself slated to lead the cast in the iconic role of Peter Pan.

Cal is currently finishing work on his feature film directorial debut, The Astrid Experience, which he also wrote and stars in. The trailer is available online, and it’s scheduled for release in 2022. He also has a major supporting role in the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Krispr, that is scheduled to be released within the next year.

For more information about the project or to purchase a copy of the book, please visit SonOfNeverland.com. Direct inquiries can be made to Assistant@NineteenFilms.com.

###

Alex Vasquez
Nineteen Films
Assistant@NineteenFilms.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

'The Astrid Experience' Official Trailer

You just read:

‘The Astrid Experience’ Star and Director, Cal Barnes, Publishes New Peter Pan Fantasy Series to Produce and Star In.

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.