Steven Ebberts named chief judge in 3rd Judicial District

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed District Judge Steven Ebberts to serve as chief judge of the 3rd Judicial District from December 12, 2021, through December 31, 2023.

The 3rd Judicial District is Shawnee County.

“We appreciate that Judge Ebberts is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 3rd Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

Ebberts has been a judge in the 3rd Judicial District since 2011.

"I sincerely thank Chief Justice Luckert for this appointment and the confidence she and members of the Supreme Court have placed in me,” Ebberts said. “I am honored to be appointed to the position and look forward to serving the people of the 3rd Judicial District in this new role.”

Ebberts has an undergraduate degree from Washburn University and a law degree from Washburn University School of Law. He worked as the municipal court administrative judge and associate judge for the City of Topeka for over eight years before he was appointed district court judge.

He is an active member of the Topeka and Kansas Bar associations, the Topeka Kiwanis and Sunrise Optimist Club. He is past president of the Kansas Municipal Judges Association.

Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to their judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.