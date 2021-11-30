Safer Workplaces: TeamAlert™ releases version 2.2 to update their already successful Workplace Panic Button System

TeamAlert Logo

All workplaces need the ability to make staff feel safer while at work. TeamAlert has created the perfect solution for this problem.

When employees feel alone during a threatening situation, we give them a way to let the right resources know that they need help allowing you to feel confident that your staff is protected.” — Allan Wilson

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birmingham, Alabama, United States. We all must agree that 2021 has been a difficult year. As organizations work through all the complications of COVID, remote workers, and everything that 2021 brought us, the team at TeamAlert ™ has worked hard to release TeamAlert™ version 2.2 helping workplaces stay even safer. After a name change in the second quarter of 2021 from CRS Notify to TeamAlert™ the team at TeamAlert™ began working on updates to their versatile software. After getting feedback from customers, they began to incorporate more devices and alert room features into their already solid product offering. They also gave more options for e911 and allowed users the ability to have a user that is not tied to a valid email address. The most exciting feature for existing users is TeamAlert™ added the “User Presence” feature so that administrators can tell visually if users are logged in and what version they are on. These updates combine to make TeamAlert 2.2 the right choice for organizations around the world.TeamAlert™ has masterfully updated an already solid solution to create a panic button that completely redefines the silent alarm. The TeamAlert™ system is proactive threat software used by hundreds of major organizations in over ten countries and throughout the United States. Whether an emergency is tied to an active shooter, severe weather conditions, a disgruntled employee, or anything in between the TeamAlert™ software actively notifies staff and first responders in the TeamAlert™ system available to all employees at a given company and allows them to communicate privately throughout the event.This new connected technology allows for complete communication between employees and first responders in real-time through new features including:New iWatch App and Bluetooth Mobile DeviceProfile Pictures and Canned Messages in ChatCustomizable Alert Instructions and Voice MessagesOptional E911 Alert BehaviorUser Export for offline messagingAutoComplete for user and group informationYou can now have users without a valid email accountUser Presence - tell if users are online in the web control panelHaving peace of mind at work should not have to be a luxury in the world today. Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to safety for all, TeamAlert™ has a purpose-driven vision that has come to fruition with TeamAlert 2.2.To learn more about TeamAlert™, please visit: www.TeamAlert.com ##About TeamAlert™TeamAlert™ is a world leader in proactive staff alarm systems and integrations for companies of all sizes. Used in over ten countries and throughout the United States, the TeamAlert™ system has rapidly become the gold standard for transparent communications for all staff in the event of an emergency. Where silent alarms have traditionally lacked the sense of security that help is on the way, TeamAlert™ takes that peace of mind to a whole new level through customizing alerts, real-time communication, and color-coded threat levels. As of 2021, TeamAlert™ launched TeamAlert 2.2 to integrate their system onto Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone and Apple Watch devices.

Video showing TeamAlert in action and how it can be used.