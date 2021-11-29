Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) Announces Year End Appeal to Help Support Survivors Of Brain Injury
Your tax-deductible contribution, of any size, enables the Brain Injury Association of America to continue to be the Voice of Brain Injury.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shana De Caro, a partner in New York brain injury law firm De Caro & Kaplen, LLP and chairwoman of the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) urges all Americans to support BIAA’s year-end appeal.
A brain injury can happen to anyone, anyplace, and at any time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) an estimated 2.5 million TBI-related emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and deaths occur each year in the United States.
The Brain Injury Association of America is the nation’s, oldest and largest non-profit advocacy organization supporting brain injury awareness, education, treatment, and rehabilitation programs.
Shana De Caro, Esq., the chairwoman of the of the board of directors of BIAA said, “Your tax-deductible contribution, of any size, enables the Brain Injury Association of America to continue to be the Voice of Brain Injury and improve access to care, spread awareness and understanding and fight for life-saving research, treatment, and services. The Brain Injury Association of America, as the only nationwide brain injury advocacy organization, brings help, hope, and healing to millions of people whose lives are forever changed by a brain injury.”
Shana De Caro, a leading legal advocate on behalf of brain injury survivors continued, “All donations will enable BIAA to continue its mission to advance brain injury advocacy, research, treatment, and education, and to improve the quality of life for the 2.5 million children and adults known to sustain brain injuries annually in the United States.”
The BIAA operates a toll-free phone line 1-800-444-6443 at the National Brain Injury Information Center , which offers support to 30,000 brain injury survivors and their families each year. A donation of $25 will allow the BIAA to supply resources to one family who has recently experienced brain injury, while a $500 donation will cover the operating costs of the call center for one day.
Since its founding, BIAA has worked jointly with Congress, the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Defense, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and state public health agencies nationwide to provide information, resources, education, and advocacy for individuals living with brain injury, their friends, family, professionals, and the public.
Shana De Caro, a partner in the New York brain injury law firm De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, was the lead attorney and author of the amicus brief filed on behalf of BIAA before the United States Supreme Court seeking to overturn the recent class action settlement reached between brain injured football players and the National Football League (NFL) because the proposed settlement failed to protect the interests of all brain injury players. De Caro stated to the United States Supreme Court that, “As the voice of brain injury, BIAA has an obligation to provide the Court with unbiased, accurate information on the consequences of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and protect the integrity of scientific research on TBI.”
The BIAA’s year-end appeal is currently open to donations of all sizes at (https://www.biausa.org/support/donate-your-way)
