Military Warriors Support Foundation Celebrates GivingTuesday
With 95¢ of every dollar going directly to programs.SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Giving Tuesday, Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF) will inspire generosity by providing a platform for those individuals who are passionate about supporting our nation’s veterans. Military Warriors Support Foundation maintains a less than 5% Administrative Cost, meaning 95 cents of every dollar goes directly to programs.
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 30, 2021, and throughout the year.
Giving back is a core value of MWSF. Whether it be giving back to Veterans, their families, or their communities, MWSF strives to find meaningful ways to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. With all the challenges the last two years have brought our nation’s veterans, MWSF is more motivated than ever to rally support around the heroes that have done so much for this country!
“Our nation’s veterans have given us so much, sacrificing time with family, enduring injuries or even giving their life,” says Casey Kinser, Executive Vice President of MWSF. “We are so grateful for what they have done for us, and we are determined to do everything we can to inspire people to give back to such deserving heroes.”
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, supporting an issue or people we care about or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.
"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."
Those who are interested in joining Military Warriors Support Foundation’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit http://militarywarriors.org/giving. For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website www.givingtuesday.org.
About Military Warriors Support Foundation
MWSF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity with programs that focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development. In addition to being awarded a mortgage-free home or payment-free vehicle, combat wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Star spouses also receive family and financial mentoring to give them the best opportunity for long-term success. Thus far, MWSF has awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes and over 100 payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded veterans, unmarried Gold Star spouses and their families. Through Mentorship, recipient families have paid off over $24 million in personal debt. MWSF’s programs not only change the lives of our nation’s heroes, but also of the generations that follow.
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.
