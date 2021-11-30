Regrow Logo Regrow Wins InVivo Global Quest Challenge The Regrow Ecosystem

Company earns recognition as an AgTech Innovator across the European Union

Regrow's solution is agile enough to meet the demand of food companies.” — Judges, InVivo Quest Challenge

PARIS, FRANCE, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regrow Ag was recently named a winner in the 2021-2022 InVivo Global Quest Challenge. The challenge, led by InVivo Group — the largest agricultural cooperative in France — powers regenerative systems in agriculture, food retail and wine.

Regrow was recognized for its innovation in crop management and agronomic insights under the challenge “Quest Optimize: Focus on High-Precision Agriculture Resources Management.” The company was particularly heralded for its industry-leading Crop Insights tool, which enables agribusinesses and agronomists to monitor crop growth, performance and stress over time, establish efficient Nitrogen input recommendations and benchmark performance against regional averages.

Regrow’s tools enable growers, agronomists and agribusinesses, to efficiently communicate and use agronomic insights to make important strategic business decisions. Regrow is a multinational team of over 60 scientists (18 PhDs), agronomists, engineers, and software developers committed to transforming agronomic raw data into agronomic insights using world renowned scientific models and algorithms.

Challenge submissions are assessed on many criteria surrounding innovation and business viability, including the scale of the submission’s social and environmental impact. To date, Regrow is monitoring 150 million acres of land in over 45 countries, with 15 years of data to fuel insights. Our agronomic suite of tools helps growers reduce the amount of Nitrogen applied, so that only the amount that’s required by the crop is actually applied. Making efficient use of Nitrogen lowers the carbon footprint of the Nitrogen development process, and mitigates the risk of Nitrogen leaching.

Regrow was assessed by a panel of jurors, including representatives form Nestle, Microsoft and Agrifirm. The jurors complimented Regrow’s solution to the problem of agricultural resources management, with one juror emphasizing that the solution is “agile enough to meet the demand of food companies.” Jurors also emphasized Regrow’s market potential, citing that Regrow has proven its product with well-renowned food companies across the globe.

As one of the first laureates named in this year’s challenge, Regrow will have access to InVivo Group’s network of change makers in the field of agriculture and ag technology, along with testing and continued improvement of the winning tool(s). InVivo Group operates in 19 countries across 4 continents, with nearly 200 member cooperatives.

ABOUT REGROW

Regrow is a software company that provides a sustainable transformation across the agrifood supply chain. Regrow delivers scalable, science-based solutions for adoption, measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) of ecosystem outcomes, such as soil carbon, nitrogen leaching, among others. Regrow monitors over 150 million acres of agricultural land in 45 countries and supports industry leaders such as General Mills, Cargill, Bayer AG, The Nature Conservancy, among others, to meet their nature commitments.

