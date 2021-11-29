Job Announcement - Assistant States Attorney

The Ward County Human Resource Department will be accepting applications for the position of an Assistant State’s Attorney available in the Ward County State’s Attorney’s office.

Starting Pay Range: $71,916.54 - $100,549.77 annually - DOE Type of Recruitment: Internal/External

Education: Completion of Juris Doctorate Degree and a North Dakota license to practice law.

Experience: 6+ years of litigation of civil and criminal preferred. Will consider an under fill position with candidates with lesser years of applicable experience.

Summary:

Assists the State’s Attorney in providing legal representation for Ward County involving the prosecution of criminal cases and legal representation in civil matters relating to the County and its entities.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Prepares legal documents and tries felony, misdemeanor, and infraction criminal jury and bench trial, also non-criminal traffic violations. Also, prepares legal documents for over-weight truck cases, represents the County in some child-support actions.

Represent the County at various community involvements, law enforcement and legal boards. Perform legal research for the County and report findings to appropriate source.

Prepare briefs and argue appeals to North Dakota Supreme Court.

Prepare motions, briefs, and other pleadings, and try post-conviction relief matters.

Prepare search warrants for Narcotics Task Force and other law enforcement agencies.

Prepare, file and try civil asset forfeitures on seized property.

Provide legal assistance to law enforcement agencies. Present educational forms to law enforcement agencies. Act as liaison for various government and law enforcement agencies.

Draft criminal charging documents and file preparation.

File and prepare response briefs in suppression and dismissal motions.

Represent petitioner in Juvenile Court and mental health cases as assigned and attend Juvenile Court and mental health hearings.

Mentors other Assistant State’s Attorneys, law clerks and student interns. Acts as resource attorney for all legal staff.

Collaborates on setting policies and goals.

Oversees, participates and attends assigned projects and meetings.

Appear in District Court for various hearings and legal matters.

Present evidence in preliminary hearing involving felony charges.

Performs other duties as assigned or apparent.

Assess existing cases in light of post-charging evidence, research factual and legal issues that arise in cases, speak with victims and witnesses and consult with law enforcement.

Review investigative reports from law enforcement submitted for prosecution; determine sufficiency of evidence available to file charges.

Each week an attorney is designated as on-call. Persons may call that attorney from other agencies, e.g., law enforcement, for advice – usually on an urgent matter.

Negotiate with criminal defense attorneys through email, phone, and in-person discussions.

How to Apply:

Tip to Applicants: Read and follow the instructions on the Job Announcement, the application, and any other requested item before completing and submitting your application packet.

Applicants must provide, Resume; Three (3) professional references; A non-law review writing sample; Cover letter that clearly explains how the applicant’s work experience is related to the description of essential duties and responsibilities, minimum qualifications, and level of work experience. Applications must be submitted to human resources by the closing date. All other required documents must be submitted to Ward County Human Resources, 225 3rd St SE, Minot, ND 58701 or e-mailed to: Human.Resources@co.ward.nd.us by the closing date listed. Failure to send required documents will result in your application not being considered further.

Applicants must apply for a specific position within the County to be considered for that position.

Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one-year old from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one-year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.