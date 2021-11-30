KMX and Cornish Lithium Partner to Enhance Lithium Production
UK lithium project developer employs KMX’s technology
KMX’s proprietary technology has shown encouraging results during bench scale testing and we look forward to deploying their pilot system.”CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMX Technologies, LLC (“KMX”), a global market leader in membrane distillation, lithium production enhancement, water treatment, and critical mineral recovery, today announced the execution of a Letter of Intent with Cornish Lithium.
Cornish Lithium is a highly innovative private British mineral exploration company focused on the responsible extraction of lithium and other battery metals in the historically significant mining district of Cornwall, UK.
The announcement follows the recent conclusion of a successful lithium production enhancement laboratory test, which was conducted in a third-party laboratory utilizing KMX’s proprietary technology.
KMX and Cornish Lithium will work together to incorporate KMX’s technology into Cornish Lithium’s Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Pilot Plant at its United Downs Geothermal Waters Test Facility in Cornwall.
Cornish Lithium will evaluate KMX’s technology in a pilot and demonstration setting, with a view to establishing whether KMX’s technology will be appropriate for a commercial scale plant as part of the sustainable resource development process at the Company’s Cornwall projects.
“Cornish Lithium is leading the way in securing the lithium needed to meet the UK’s energy transition goals,” stated KMX CEO Zachary Sadow. “We are proud to partner with Cornish Lithium for such an important sustainable lithium project for the UK.”
Dr Rebecca Paisley, Cornish Lithium, stated: “We are actively engaging with companies to trial innovative, extraction technologies that are energy efficient and capable of processing the unique geothermal waters found in Cornwall. KMX’s proprietary technology has shown encouraging results during bench scale testing and we look forward to deploying their pilot system at our Geothermal Water Test Site to aid in the production of lithium salts.”
Project goals include:
• Maximizing lithium production efficiency and lithium development sustainability across all Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technologies for Cornish
Lithium.
• Expanding stakeholder benefits, including shareholders and underlying resource owner, through enhanced project economics. These include, but are
not limited to, operational cost savings and reduced project timelines generated by utilizing KMX’s proprietary technology.
• Enhancing the competitiveness, sustainability and stability of the UK’s domestic lithium production, in-line with the aims of the UK Critical Mineral
Strategy and the UK Government’s Net Zero strategy
• Adopting KMX’s proprietary technology across Cornish Lithium’s current and future asset base to maximize Cornish Lithium’s economic output and
minimize its environmental footprint.
• Promoting development of innovative, lithium production technologies to address unique local ecological and social challenges, including water
scarcity and heightened environmental stakeholder expectations.
About KMX Technologies
KMX Technologies is solving the most critical environmental and energy challenges of the 21st century. Through its proprietary membrane distillation technology, the company sustainably sources critical minerals necessary for next generation supply chains and infrastructure, is advancing wastewater treatment, and is accelerating energy storage with its direct lithium recovery enhancement processes.
About Cornish Lithium
Cornish Lithium is a highly innovative mineral exploration and development company focused on the environmentally-sustainable extraction of lithium from geothermal waters and hard rock in the historic mining district of Cornwall, UK. The Company has secured agreements with the owners of mineral rights over a large area of the County and is using modern technology to re-evaluate the region for its potential to produce lithium and other vital technology metals in a low carbon and low impact manner. A secure domestic supply of such metals is considered vital to the industrial strategy of the UK as it moves towards Net Zero 2050 and the production of electric vehicles.
