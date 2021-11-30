AmiPRO Enables Advisors to Buy Ether Using Canada’s First Digital Asset Investing Platform
Advisors can now invest in Ether using AmiPRO software
When you own the coin you have access to the world of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MeetAmi Innovations, Inc. (“MeetAmi”) brings another Canadian first in Fintech by enabling wealth management advisors to purchase Ether (ETH) and own it directly on behalf of their clients using their flagship software, AmiPRO™. Advisors and firms now have the ability to purchase Ether, bitcoin today with a growing list of cryptocurrencies coming to meet the demand of their clients.
— Hashim Mitha
Daniel Frereault, Founder and Portfolio Manager at Platinium Capital Inc., has been using the AmiPRO platform since its launch in August. “We are now investing in cryptocurrencies for our clients using AmiPRO. We can manage these assets in client portfolios similarly to how we manage other institutional investments. The support of multiple cryptocurrency types to this investing platform helps us diversify our bespoke client portfolios while meeting increasing demand for Digital Assets as a whole.”
Wealth advisors are increasingly being asked by clients to invest in Digital Assets and manage the cryptocurrencies they hold outside of their portfolios. AmiPRO is a purpose-built platform and provides the necessary technology, guidance and support to assist firms in designing and launching a Digital Asset practice in response to this increased demand.
“When you own the coin you have access to the world of Decentralized Finance (DeFi),” says Hashim Mitha, CEO, MeetAmi. “We are responding to the need to have a mix of direct ownership in addition to the ETF's launched in Canada which can be held in Tax Free Savings Accounts.”
DeFi is where financial products, such as cryptocurrencies, become available on a public decentralized blockchain network. The AmiPRO platform provides advisors with the ability to purchase and store these cryptocurrencies using secure wallets and trading services available through AmiPRO’s global ecosystem of strategic partners.
“Wealth management firms are empowered to seamlessly add Ether to their client portfolios using our investing platform,” states Sarah Morton, Chief Strategy Officer. “We help to de-risk the process for investing in cryptocurrencies.”
About MeetAmi Innovations Inc.
Based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, MeetAmi Innovations Inc. is a Fintech company that has built the first Digital Asset investing platform in Canada. AmiPRO™ includes essential learning tools, comprehensive consulting services, a robust software platform and a partner ecosystem to take a firm or advisor from learning to liquidity. It is also creating AmiPRO’s Digital Asset Shelf™, a curated Digital Asset ecosystem of vendor solutions that can be accessed through the AmiPRO platform. The organization empowers advisors to confidently invest in Digital Assets while navigating the Digital Asset world. Join the Digital Asset conversation at amipro.ca and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.
Sarah Morton
MeetAmi Innovations Inc
sarah@meetami.ca
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn