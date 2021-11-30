Versasec Releases Latest Version of vSEC:CMS S-Series
Version 6.2 of the award-winning software focused on cybersecurity enabled by hardware PKI includes support for Sectigo Certificate ManagerSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, the leader in identity and access management (IAM) software, today announced vSEC:CMS 6.2. The upgraded credential management system (CMS) software offers support for Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM), an integration that broadens the options for customers who are looking for cloud-managed public key infrastructure (mPKI).
With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec makes business more secure. vSEC:CMS helps companies of all sizes easily deploy and manage virtual and physical smart cards, tokens, Windows Hello for Business and other public key infrastructure (PKI) based credentials from the day an employee joins until that employee leaves the company.
The newest version of our user-friendly CMS software also provides improvements in how administrators assign the system operator roles. vSEC:CMS offers highly granular and customizable roles, by mapping Active Directory groups to these roles, customers can now add, change and remove roles assigned to their operators directly from Microsoft Active Directory. The new feature allows for this with a simple change of the group membership of the operators. While this feature was initially driven by the needs of customers migrating from other CMS, Versasec recognizes this is a powerful feature for our existing customers as it enables integration of vSEC:CMS role assignments from outside of vSEC:CMS in an automated, controlled manner.
vSEC:CMS 6.2 offers important new administration features, including a repository where the system collects and stores all vSEC:CMS client version information. Operators can now quickly and easily see which version of the software is installed on every client connected to vSEC:CMS.
"vSEC:CMS 6.2 brings a new level of sophistication and ease to our enterprise users, with a variety of system management enhancements that make administering the software easier than ever,” said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec. “We listen to our customers, and they will see many of their requested features and attributes are built into this new version.”
The new version also incorporates a variety of enhancements, updates and automated tasks, including the following:
- Added support for user encryption keys to be generated in Thales SafeNet Luna, Utimaco and Securosys Primus HSMs
- Major API developments: SOAP API can now query the vSEC:CMS database and the COM-API is even more powerful
- Added support for preconfigured key containers on Thales IDPrime MD 940
- A new scheduled task has been added to auto update the vSEC:CMS database with user credentials data via the user application
- Added additional diagnostics and performance measurements
- Enhanced support for Feitan and CryptoVision credentials
- vSEC:CMS User application on MacOS now supports Versasec’s PIN policies if added to credentials during issuance
For more details on vSEC:CMS version 6.2, visit Versasec online:
- vSEC:CMS product page: https://versasec.com/products/vsec-cms
- Microsoft Store: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productId/9NQZS0JTTWK7
- Versasec use cases: https://versasec.com/company/casestudies
- Versasec partners: https://versasec.com/company/partners
- Versasec customers: https://versasec.com/company/customers
- The Versasec blog: https://versasec.com/blog
About Versasec
Versasec makes enterprises more secure with cybersecurity solutions empowered by hardware-based cryptography. By focusing on user credentials that enable strong multi-factor authentication, digital signatures and encryption, Versasec provides customers greater security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers and online business. Versasec’s flagship product, vSEC:CMS, helps companies of all sizes easily deploy and manage virtual and physical smarts cards, tokens, RFID and other PKI credentials throughout their lifecycle. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS).
Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. In addition to a variety of government agencies around the globe, Versasec’s customers include HSBC, IMF, eBay, Northrop Grumman, EDAG, Hornbach, Raiffeisen Bank, SPGroup, Sunrise Regional Health, Banque Du Liban, Swiss Mobiliar, Cleveland Clinic, SERCO, KNPC and Sandia National Labs.
Versasec's products and services are available worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com
Follow Versasec on LinkedIn (@versasec), Twitter (@versasec), and Facebook (@versasec).
Alan Ryan
Rainier Communications
+1 508 577-6635
email us here