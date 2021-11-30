Eternal Insurance Agency educates Caribbean community in South Florida about life insurance
Eternal Insurance Agency is reaching out to the Caribbean community in South Florida.
It's full-time for Caribbean people to reap the good benefits of life insurance.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eternal Insurance Agency launched a new initiative to connect with the Caribbean community in South Florida. The goal is to educate the community about life insurance and how it can impact their family emotionally.
Much of the Caribbean community is not aware of the affordable life insurance policies in America. When a family member passes on, there is often no life insurance coverage to help them out. As a result, they lose the opportunity for proper burials. Then they struggle to raise money with friends and family to cover the high cost. This trouble causes pain for loved ones and takes time away from grieving.
The Agency has been sharing helpful information by answering questions on mainstream radio and giving quotes so that people have an idea of pricing and benefits.
The Agency tackled many questions. The most common question they came across was simply: what is life insurance? They explain that life insurance is financial protection and emotional support for your loved ones. It provides a feeling of security for your family.
The financial benefits of life insurance are clear: families may use these funds as they please with no limitations. Getting life insurance funds is much easier to get much-needed funds in time for your loved ones.
The emotional benefits of life insurance are love, protection, hope, enlightenment, and joy.
Love: The most important thing for your family is love. Love is nurturing, and love is hoping. The best way we show our genuine love for one another is through life insurance because it protects and promises hope for the future.
Protection: Life insurance protects the well-being of your loved ones. It replaces the fear of being exposed to financial pitfalls with the feeling of tranquility.
Hope: Life insurance ensures that your family's financial future is protected, allowing them to reach their full potential.
Enlightenment: Enlightenment is a life-changing experience. The world makes sense once you know your reason for being, and things fall into place more easily. Even simple actions like purchasing life insurance will make you happy because you know your loved ones will be safe.
Joy: Imagine how excellent life insurance would be. In the event of something tragic, you and your family might live each day to the maximum with life insurance!
The campaign is a big hit, and they have educated hundreds of people on life insurance. They will continue to reach out for the rest of the year to explain life insurance and the massive benefits of having the right policy.
If you want information about life insurance, you may visit their website at www.eternalinsuranceagency.com/life-insurance.
They look forward to answering questions about life insurance and sharing emotional stories on how it has helped families in the Caribbean community.
