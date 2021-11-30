Upcoming 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition in Connecticut Has Evolved: No More Bathing Suits For a Start

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the competition, which has evolved into an event focusing on female empowerment, will be held at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mohegan Sun to host an evolved Miss America competition that encourages female empowerment.After a hiatus last year due to the COVID pandemic, the iconic Miss America competition will be held at Mohegan Sun, with 51 women vying for the special crown.The Dec. 16 competition will showcase a diverse group of women who are passing along the message of female strength and independence.Over its 100 years, the event has evolved. Not only has it been moved from Atlantic City to Mohegan Sun in Uncasville Connecticut, but the competition is much different.Candidates are no longer judged on their appearance. The bathing suit competition has been eliminated, while the talent portion has been elevated in importance. The competition has grown into an organization that encourages female empowerment and offers multiple scholarships."Miss America is more than a title, it's a movement of empowering young women everywhere to dream big, to insist that their voices be heard, and to inspire change in the world around them. Of course, Miss America wears a crown—she rules," said Shantel Krebs, Miss America Organization President & CEO.The Miss America Organization, a 501(c) (4), is one of the most recognizable household names in America working to empower young women through education and service. The Miss America Organization is comprised of 51 licensed state organizations, including all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The organization awards more than five million dollars in cash scholarships each year and millions more in-kind per year through national, state, and local programs. For more information and to get tickets, visit https://www missamerica .org.If you can't make it on the 16th, check out Miss America Organization's Gift Shop, where you can find presents ranging from Miss America T-shirts to water bottles to pet collars and more.This year's competition will begin Sunday, December 12th, and run through Thursday, December 16th at Mohegan Sun. Preliminaries take place at Mohegan Sun's Earth Expo Center and the finals will take place in the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena.Tickets to the preliminaries are $100 and $50. Tickets to the final competition are $250, $150, and $100. Guests can purchase tickets to these events via ticketmaster.com and the Mohegan Sun Box Office, subject to availability.The 51 young women vying for the job of Miss America will begin their competition week on Sunday, December 12th with the first evening of preliminary competition followed by round two on Monday, December 13th. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the shows beginning at 7 p.m.The final competition on Thursday, December 16th will begin with the Forever Miss Americas pre-show at 7:00 pm, followed by the live competition show at 8:00 pm. The week of the competition is also packed with other events for family, friends, and fans.Guests who have Miss America Competition ticket questions can call the Mohegan Sun Box Office at 860.862.3629. Box Office hours of operation are Monday - Thursday from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Please do not contact the Miss America Organization with ticket questions.