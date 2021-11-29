Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Former Rep. Carrie Meek

“I was saddened to learn of Carrie Meek’s passing, and I join in offering my condolences to her children and grandchildren, to the extended Meek family, and to the people of the South Florida communities she served in so many ways throughout her career. Carrie was a dear friend, and we worked closely together in the House and as colleagues on the Appropriations Committee for years. I will never forget her warmth, her insight, and her devotion to service and fairness. She will long be remembered as a trailblazer, one of the first African-American women elected to Congress from Florida, and as a fighter for justice.

“Instrumental in desegregation efforts in Florida, Carrie made equity and equal opportunity the centerpieces of her work in the state legislature and in Congress. She also fought for women’s rights and safety, working to criminalize stalking at the state level and helping to shape federal legislation like the Violence Against Women Act. She was a champion for Florida’s Haitian-American community as well. As an appropriator, Carrie understood the importance of making sure Congress strategically invests in growing opportunities for working families by supporting public education, access to affordable health care, and programs that alleviate and prevent poverty. She made a real difference throughout her years in public office, and Carrie passed that drive for service and contribution on to her son Kendrick, who followed his mother into the House and himself served with distinction.

“Carrie Meek will surely live on in the impact she had on so many in Florida, in our country, and in the House. I was honored and grateful to count her as a close friend and trusted colleague.”