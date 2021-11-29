God pulled me out of that slimy pit. God is love, and he showed me his love.

Months passed feeling sorry for myself. I started going to the casinos, created a gambling habit, and learned how to become a dealer.” — Assaf Sawaya

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Assaf Sawaya will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, The Loving Heart: A Son Who Did Not Know His Father. It is a motivational story of a person’s abrupt fall into drug dealing, gambling, other vices, and acceptance of the gift of newness to overcome his failures and focus on rehabilitation and freedom to a better future.

The book is about the blessing given by God to every person. God will always be there with a loving heart, but the character of the story forgot it until he was obsessed with the vices and facing imprisonment. He wanted to change and developed a new version of him to serve God.

A professional tailor who immigrated to the United States from his native Lebanon, Assaf Sawaya moved to Las Vegas following his divorce and fell into drug and gambling problems before turning his life around.

The Loving Heart: A Son Who Did Not Know His Father

Written by: Assaf Sawaya

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

