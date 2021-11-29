Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS) Publishes Research Study on Internet Mindfulness Meditation Intervention Program

The study, focused on older adults with depression symptoms, was published by IONS Director of Research Dr. Helané Wahbeh, Lutvija Hrnjic, and Nina Fry

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing population of older adults with depression is a significant public health concern, and effective treatments are necessary. Mindfulness meditation interventions offer effective treatment for depression, but little research has been conducted on the older population. The Institute of Noetic Sciences has published a new research paper formally titled “Internet Mindfulness Meditation Intervention (IMMI) Program with iMINDr Application Support for Older Adults with Depression Symptoms: A Feasibility Study.” The study was published by IONS Director of Research, Dr. Helané Wahbeh, along with Lutvija Hrnjic and Nina Fry.

After participants were carefully selected online, the study evaluated ifthe Internet Mindfulness Meditation Intervention (IMMI) along with a home practice smartphone application improved the well-being of older adults with depressive symptoms in a six-week intervention. Participants had a one-hour online session once a week, a daily 30-minute guided meditation, and workbook activities.

The study found that IMMI was effective in improving well-being in older adults. Participants also had clinically and statistically significant improvements in depression symptoms, positive and negative affect, sleep quality, and pain intensity.

“We’ve conducted multiple studies on IMMI now,” says Dr. Helané Wahbeh. “It is clear that offering mindfulness meditation programs that people can access in the comfort of their own home and in their own timing helps people cope in these very tumultuous times.”

For more information on this research please visit: https://noetic.org/publication/internet-mindfulness-meditation-intervention-immi-program/

About the Institute of Noetic Sciences:

The mission of the Institute of Noetic Sciences is to reveal the interconnected nature of reality through scientific exploration and personal discovery.

As scientists focused on what are common but not often understood phenomena, we are also aware of the vast historical records of wisdom practices that also speak to the mysteries and possibilities which allow us to access more of our human capacities. At IONS, our scientists apply the rigors of their respective disciplines to explore such phenomena, with a focus on understanding humanity’s inherent interconnectedness and the inner wisdom common to us all. When we collectively embody our true interconnection and embrace our inner wisdom we envision the creation of a more compassionate and thriving world.

For more information, please visit https://noetic.org/

