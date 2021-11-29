Leaf Through An Adventure-filled Book with Maya Mitra Das’ “Silhouettes of Time.”
A fascinating read awaits fiction lovers in Dr. Maya Mitra Das’ book, “Silhouettes of Time.”COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Maya Mitra Das presents a delightful book of short stories in “Silhouettes of Time.”
Readers are in for a wonderful time browsing through the collection of tales that the brilliant mind of Dr. Das has composed.
Leaf through a wide variety of stories—from alien landscapes to lively adventures to historical fiction that could get one lost through Dr. Das’ creative world of words.
“Silhouettes of Time by Maya Mitra Das is a poetic and whimsical read that will take you on a magical journey. It is a short read that comprises a compilation of more than thirteen stories that relate to time, space, and memory. Author Maya Mitra Das is a fascinating writer, and I found myself reading this book in one sitting. I enjoyed that each story had a different topic than the last, making this a diverse read. The author's writing is clear, entertaining, and has a smooth pace for a short read.” Mia J. of Amazon speaks very highly of “Silhouettes of Time.”
When she isn’t writing about vivid tales for everybody to enjoy, Dr. Maya Mitra Das serves as a doctor at the Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California. She is working with sickle cell anemia in children. She also enjoys the Indian classical dance ‘Bharatnatyam.’
Aside from “Silhouettes of Time,” Dr. Maya Mitra Das’ has a collection of poems in her other book, “Rhythms of Primeval.”
“Silhouettes of Time” is Dr. Das’ first collection of short fiction.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter