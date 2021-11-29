Prothrombin Time Home Testing System by CoaguSense is Connected with MedM Remote Care Platform
The product incorporates a novel direct micromechanical clot-detection technology, and is now supported by MedM remote care platform.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measuring of prothrombin time at home can be done with the help of an innovative device - the Coag-Sense® PT/INR Monitoring System by California-based CoaguSense. The product incorporates a novel direct micromechanical clot-detection technology, and is now supported by MedM remote care platform, making it possible to automatically collect test results from patients at home and make this data available to remote caregivers via a cloud service.
An INR test (international normalized ratio test), also known as prothrombin time or PT, measures the time needed for blood to clot and can identify if the process is slower or quicker than desired. The test is often used to monitor individuals who are being treated with blood-thinning medications. CoaguSense’s proprietary technology emulates the tilt-tube method standardized by World Health Organization, while requiring only a small blood sample. This direct clot-detection technology is designed to provide clinicians with the reliability they demand, while also giving patients the comfort of knowing that their in-the-home testing can provide dependable, lab-like results.
“Our Coag-Sense® system was designed with advanced self-testing and monitoring needs in mind,” - comments Seok-Won Lee, Ph.D., President & CEO of CoaguSense Inc. - “he device displays the PT results in less than 1 minute, no lookup tables or curve-fitting algorithms required. Simplicity of use is just as important to users as confidence in results, and we are happy that Coag-Sense® is now supported by the comprehensible MedM remote care software platform, available to families and professionals alike.”
About CoaguSense Inc.
Founded in 2008 and based in Fremont, California, CoaguSense Inc. is a medical device manufacturer. One of the world's fastest-growing medical companies, CoaguSense Inc. has developed best-in-class coagulation monitoring devices and state-of-the-art companion medical solutions, offering precise testing values and customer-oriented products. By empowering their patients with actionable information at Point of Care market, the company makes people enable to live a healthier and better life.
About MedM Inc.
MedM is an expert in Connected Health Solutions, enabling data collection from 550+ of Health IoT devices, sensors and wearables. The company’s award-winning MedM RPM Platform carries seamless device connectivity, making it the most flexible, stable, and scalable solution for RPM providers, medical device vendors, and system integrators.
Victoria Krasilshchikova
MedM Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn