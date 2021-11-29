Maya Mitra Das offers a collection of short fiction with “Silhouettes of Time”
Fiction lovers will have a wonderful time leafing through Dr. Maya Mitra Das’ collection of short stories in her book “Silhouettes of Time.”COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delve deep through the pages of “Silhouettes of Time,” a collection of short stories by Dr. Maya Mitra Das.
From adventures to landscapes, every chapter of Dr. Das’ book is a magical journey that everybody may enjoy. It mainly centers around stories inspired by actual historical events that her family endured against British India.
Sarah Jayne, an Amazon customer, has left a lovely review about the book. “The incredibly talented Maya Mitra Das unveils her skills for us to consume in this collection. She regales readers with beautiful Indian landscapes, interactions with inquisitive young American minds, and an overall swallowing desire to travel the world more and pay more attention to what goes on around us. There is no story that is better than the rest: they each equally capture the reader and share their lessons with us. Our dear author is an excellent narrator; sharing just what we need and omitting what we do not. That’s what makes the joy of reading short stories strong with this volume.”
While the stories can be finished in a quick read, each tale does not fall short of bringing readers into a world that tickles their imagination.
Aside from writing whimsical poems and short stories. Dr. Maya Mitra Das is a medical doctor. She is currently working on sickle cell anemia in children at the Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California. Staying close to her roots and hometown, she also enjoys performing the Indian classical dance Bharatnatyam.
“Silhouettes of Time” is Dr. Das’ first collection of short fiction.
