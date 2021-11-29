DE PALM TOURS AND HAVAS HOUSE ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL CONTENT AND PUBLISHING PARTNERSHIP

Partnership to Produce Official Publications and Supporting Marketing Materials

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- De Palm Tours has awarded its publishing partnership contract to Havas House, the global custom media, content, and publishing division of Republica Havas and the Havas Creative North America Network. Based in Miami, Florida, and led by seasoned media executive Marisa Beazel as president, Havas House is dedicated to developing exceptional, trend-setting work on behalf of its clients.

Published twice a year, Discover, An Insider’s Guide to Aruba will be available in both English and Spanish at the De Palm Tours activities desks of Aruba’s major hotels, Aruba International Airport and most car rental agencies. The publications serve as a comprehensive, informative and visually appealing guide that highlights the array of leisure activities, culinary adventures, natural wonders, entertainment options, useful services and shopping opportunities visitors can enjoy during their stay on the island.

“De Palm Tours offers visitors in Aruba the best of all vacation options, no matter what they seek,” says Reinder Fit, General Manager of De Palm Tours. “While our group is equipped to organize just about any kind of activity or event, we are also proud to have these guides feature all the great culinary adventures and entertainment opportunities that make Aruba a unique and unforgettable destination.”

Through its award-winning travel guides, digital publications, and social media, the Havas House team has experience promoting Aruba and has demonstrated its unflagging sense of responsibility for the region’s ongoing success.

The publications are complemented by the Aruba Travel Companion App, which will provide Aruba’s tourists with a useful and engaging “personal tour guide” that not only includes essential visitor information but also gives supporting advertisers the opportunity to reach them with targeted messages. Within text, the App will link to business sites and prompt users to purchase tickets and book reservations directly through the App. The App will also be equipped with audio capabilities, multi-language translators and video, catering to a wide variety of world travelers. Users will be able to download the App through both Apple and Android app stores.

“We have deep-rooted connections to Aruba and its people, and we’re thrilled to welcome De Palm Tours to Havas House,” said Marisa Beazel, president and publisher of Havas House. “Having them award us their custom publishing contract is an honor and a resounding endorsement of our talented team’s work,” Beazel added.

For more information about Discover, An Insider’s Guide to Aruba or to learn how your business can take advantage of all the exposure, contact Ewald Fuchs at 305-376-4954 or efuchs@hcpmedia.com.

About De Palm Tours

In over six decades of business, De Palm Tours has grown from being a visionary’s project to becoming a leader in Aruba’s hospitality industry. The growth and diversification of the company flourished throughout the years allowing De Palm Tours to offer an array of exciting activities and changing the landscape of Aruba’s tourism environment. The company employs 350 staff members in seven different divisions. Through its transportation division it offers 30 luxury motor coaches, 7 luxury vans and 12 Jeeps, providing a variety of transportation services and island tours.

As a pioneer in the industry, De Palm Tours was the first to develop a water sports division with offers of sailing, snorkeling, and scuba excursions to both visitors and tourists. De Palm Tours also developed its own destination: De Palm Island, an all-inclusive offshore attraction featuring water parks as well as a wide variety of recreational and entertainment activities for guests. To further diversify offerings, De Palm Tours operates Atlantis Submarines, Sea Trek, and Snuba.

Over the years, the company evolved its sales and marketing channels to include 25 sales operating concierge desks in most of the major resorts in Aruba, as well as sales centers at De Palm Pier in the heart of Palm Beach. It also started its own Destination Management Services division to cater exclusively to the groups and incentive market. De Palm Tours easily supports leisure travels as well as corporate clients seeking unique experiences and unforgettable group programs and events.

About Havas House

Havas House is a global custom media, content, and publishing company that creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers through innovative, 360-degree marketing solutions. Based in Miami, Florida, Havas House services include custom content, content production, integrated brand campaign development, social media, SEO/SEM, development, and design of digital publishing platforms, digital editions, print magazines, and marketing materials. Havas House is a division of Republica Havas, one of America’s leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. For more information, visit havashouseinc.com.