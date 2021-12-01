Hidden Candle Lights up the Future as they Launch Their Collection

Hidden Candle Logo Hidden Candle - Blossoming Love Scent with Fortune Telling Message Sam and Monica - Founders of Hidden Candle

Promising a unique experience unlike any other, Hidden Candle offers candles with a special message hidden within the wax.

Every Hidden Candle has a unique message in a glass vial, hidden within the wax.” — Sam and Monica

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hidden Candle, which was founded by popular social media couple, Sam Patterson and Monica Gartner, in New York, USA in 2018, has launched two new unique collections - Love Letter and Fortune.

The premise behind Hidden Candle is that it offers secret message candles i.e. candles containing a hidden message inside a glass vial within the wax itself that gets slowly revealed as the candle is melted. Hidden Candle pride themselves on being the original secret message candle company. The hidden message candle contains different notes depending on the type of candle purchased. The products were a brainchild of Monica Gartner back in 2018 as she sat at home, eating Chinese food with a candle lit beside her. As she munched away, she thought "What if I could put a unique hidden message inside a candle?" After hundreds of attempts and samples over years of hard work later, Hidden Candle was officially born.

Hidden Candle Collections

Hidden Candle has two recently launched two collections: the Fortune Collection and the Love Letter Collection. The former, Fortune Collection, was thought up by Monica after getting inspired as she was opening a fortune cookie, while the latter was initially a surprise for Sam in the UK after being apart for months. The Fortune Collection is unique hidden message candles that reveal a motivational and inspirational fortune telling message. On the other hand, the Love Letter Collection offers secret message candles which are intended as a gift for a significant other.

In the case of the two founders, Sam and Monica, they have been in a long-distance relationship since 2015; Monica is from New York, USA (where Hidden Candle is based), and Sam is from the United Kingdom. An intercontinental relationship would be taxing on anyone, and one should make an active effort to keep the “spark” alive. This was how the Love Letter Collection was created. Monica decided to send Sam a secret message candle that contained a love letter to Sam after months of separation.

Both the Fortune and Love Letter Collections currently have three scents: Ocean Bliss, Under the Stars, and Blossoming Love:

- Ocean Bliss smells like, as the name suggests, the ocean. It gives that sea breeze scent with notes of citrus, honeydew melon, violet, and oakmoss.

- Under the Stars features a fragrance that encapsulates sea air, fresh cologne, and a deep musk that bond together to create a more masculine scent.

- Blossoming Love is a delicate scent that is romantic, clean, and unique. This variety is the perfect blend of floral and fruity scents with notes of apple, peach, grapefruit, cherry blossom, hydrangea, and vanilla.

All of these three scents come with either a Fortune or Love Letter message in a luxury glass vial inside the wax itself. Each of these options offers a different experience and can be given for different occasions.

Currently, Hidden Candle is working on formulating new collections and scents to expand its catalog. Things are constantly in the works, and the company promises that their awesome ideas will allow them to churn out products that will provide an experience unlike any other.

Hand-made in New York, USA, the message candles are made from 100% natural soy wax, cotton wicks, natural uniquely scented fragrance oils, a hidden message safely stashed in a glass vial, and reusable glass jars. Hidden Candle is committed to using excellent quality and environmentally friendly materials. Furthermore, Hidden Candle’s secret message candles are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and contain no artificial dyes or other additives. The candles have 60 to 80 hour burn time, weigh 10 ounces, and are shipped and packaged in an elegant white gift box. Purchasers may also opt to have a gift message to accompany the hidden message candle bought. This allows the customer to have a great experience as they go through their candle since the product is a hundred percent natural.

A Rising Star

In research by Mintel in 2013, it was found that US retail sales of candles and other candle products totaled an estimate of $3.14 billion annually. This means that the market for this type of product is huge. Candle purchasers view candles as an appropriate gift for various occasions to increase the visual and olfactory impact of a place. In this large market, what separates Hidden Candle from other products is the unique secret message candles that they offer. The competitive advantage that they have is something that is exclusive to them and many people would even consider it a game-changer, as it offers a unique experience alongside the luxuriously presented candle itself.

With free US shipping, an average rating of 5/5 stars on popular online marketplace Etsy, and a 30-day return policy, Hidden Candle promises a unique candle experience that is exclusively offered by that company. Currently, they can only cater to customers in the USA, but they are working on and planning to offer international shipping as soon as they can.

For more information on Hidden Candle, visit the Hidden Candle website: https://HiddenCandle.co and subscribe to their newsletter. For other inquiries, visit their FAQ page or contact them directly through https://HiddenCandle.co/pages/contact. They can also be reached through their various social media sites, for example their Instagram page at https://Instagram.com/HiddenCandleCo