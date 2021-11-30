Sycamore Company Introduces Ultra-Fast, Automated Data Aggregation Service for Broker-Dealers and RIA Firms
Sycamore Data Hub dramatically increases firms’ data quality, speed and control to feed multiple operations and advisor workflows
Sycamore’s process never skips steps, forgets to perform tasks, or overlooks a data discrepancy – leading to higher productivity, reduced risk, and better decision making.”HAMBURG, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sycamore Company, an innovative provider of cloud-based financial technology solutions for front to back office broker-dealer and RIA operations, has launched Sycamore Data Hub, a high-speed, automated data aggregation service. Sycamore Data Hub provides firms with access to their normalized data each morning to drive efficient daily workflows, increase team productivity, and reduce risk by eliminating the occurrence of erroneous, missing or duplicated data from entering their central repository or operational processes.
• Sycamore normalizes and delivers millions of records every morning to each of its IBD, wealth management, and advisory firm clients
• The service typically completes the entire process in minutes rather than hours
• Madison Avenue Securities has implemented Sycamore Data Hub to help drive greater operational efficiency and decision making throughout the firm
Mike Overdorf, president of Sycamore Company, said: “Operations managers tell us that it can take their broker-dealer or advisory firms as many as six to eight hours each day to manually acquire, process and normalize data, easily adding up to an entire day for at least one skilled team member. By then, the data may be outdated or error-prone. Sycamore Data Hub solves this widespread data challenge by revolutionizing the speed and integrity of how firms will aggregate, manage, disseminate and consume data throughout their firms going forward.”
A service component of the Sycamore integrated operations platform built on Salesforce, Sycamore Data Hub significantly increases data quality and control, and typically delivers data to firms in minutes rather than hours. Its end-to-end process includes file retrieval from all requested sources, loading and normalization of custodial and commissions data, error detection and resolution, delivery, and status reporting. Each morning, a firm’s operations and advisor teams gain immediate access to their most current and accurate data to feed core applications, conduct their day’s work with precision and efficiency, generate management reports, and analyze business activities and trends.
Madison Avenue Securities, an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) and broker-dealer firm based in San Diego, California, uses Sycamore Data Hub to give its home office team and growing network of affiliated financial advisors faster access to clean, high-quality data when and where they need it to drive multiple business operations and analysis.
“Sycamore Data Hub removes the data management burden from our staff, and ensures everyone is working with the most accurate, normalized data every morning, which is crucial to eliminate processing delays and errors entering multiple workstreams, or slowing down workflows at a time when we continue to grow the business,” said Casey Cotton, chief technology officer (CTO) at Madison Avenue Securities, LLC. “Sycamore’s process never skips steps, forgets to perform tasks, or overlooks a data discrepancy – leading to higher productivity, reduced risk, and better decision making.”
Sycamore’s data aggregation and centralized storage are highly secure, complete with multi-level encryption, firewalls, servers, and redundancy to ensure business continuity. The process adjusts easily to a firm’s specific requirements in terms of sources, files and workflows, and is supported by an expert team spanning approximately 200 combined years helping firms solve the most complex operations, compliance, and data management challenges.
About Sycamore Company
Sycamore Company is a cloud-based, data-driven financial services software company that helps independent broker-dealers and RIAs increase the efficiency of their operations workflows, reduce compliance and regulatory risk, improve client onboarding experiences, and streamline actionable insights. Built on the Salesforce platform and used by operations, compliance and supervising principals, executives, branch managers and advisors, Sycamore combines normalized data with on-demand, configurable workflows to revolutionize processes such as advisor compensation, recruiting and supervision, compliance, surveillance and CRM, as well as data analytics and business intelligence. For more information, visit https://sycamorecompany.com.
