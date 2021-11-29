Techila Global Services Gets Certified By the Great Place To Work Institute Owing To Its High-performance Culture

The Salesforce development company is recognized for its conducive work environment and cordial culture

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techila Global Services, a noted Salesforce development company headquartered in Pune is certified by the Great Place To Work Institute of India for the high-trust and high-performance culture within the organization. The company was rewarded for providing an ideal work environment to its employees and keeping a high rate of employee engagement throughout the year.

Great Place To Work is an institute that officially recognizes and acknowledges organizations across the world for their work culture and employer brand. It is the “gold standard” for organizations to achieve to obtain an official stamp of being an employer that employees look forward to engaging with. The institute assesses organizations operating at different scales based on international standards of workplace culture, ethics, and code of conduct. These evaluations lead to the selection of companies that are successful in providing an ideal workplace to their employees and attracting skilled talent.

Techila Global Services was certified by the Great Place To Work Institute for its dedication to employee welfare. The organization took several initiatives throughout the year to leverage employee engagement and ensure that the employees (on-premise and remote) are provided with seamless assistance. During the COVID crisis, Techila Global Services made sure that its employees and their family members are provided with all necessary medical facilities – from providing them with hospital beds to getting their health insurance done. The Great Place To Work institute took into consideration initiatives like these to assess the company’s work culture and certify it for the same.

Chitiz Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Techila Global Services, believes that the recognition would motivate the management to continue prioritizing the welfare of its employees. He says, “Since the day of the company’s inception, we have always believed in treating employees like friends and family members. We understand the role of employees as building blocks of an organization and their contribution towards its growth and prosperity. We are extremely humbled to have received this recognition from the Great Place To Work Institute. This would serve as an important milestone in the journey of Techila Global Services and is bound to inspire the management to keep the wellbeing of our employees at the forefront.”

About Techila Global Services

Techila Global Services is a Salesforce development company headquartered in Pune. Founded in 2012, the company provides a range of services to clients across the world, including Salesforce development, Salesforce integration, Salesforce consultancy, and more. Techila Global Services is ISO 9001:2015 certified and is currently undergoing CMM certification.

In 2017, the company was officially recognized by CIO Review as one of the “20 Most Promising Technology Partners” for its achievements in the field of IT and digital marketing. In order to help Salesforce users around the world streamline their processes, Techila Global Services has developed and deployed a range of AppExchange applications with business-specific functionality.