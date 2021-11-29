Maintaining The Reputation Of Brand Amidst The Toxicity Of The Internet With Public Media Solution

Best PR Agency in India

The PR agency aims at helping brands deal with negativity on digital platforms and hold their own in the industry

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owing to the increasing negativity and toxicity across multiple digital platforms, Public Media Solution aims at helping brands maintain their reputation through their PR services. The company is dedicated to providing online reputation management services to brands with the intention of saving them from online backlash.

Over time, digital platforms are getting saturated with brands operating at all scales and belonging to all major industries. This has led to a plethora of companies making regular posts to drive more engagement from their followers. In an attempt to increase traction, brands often end up stirring controversies unintentionally. The culture of social media outrage has led to the reputation of some of the biggest names in the industry being tarnished overnight.

In an attempt to prevent brands from losing their hard-earned reputation, Public Media Solution aims at helping them deal with potential crises through reputation management. The PR agency employs effective communication strategies to uphold the reputation of brands and help them deal with crises in a systematic manner.

Public Media Solution has built a team of experienced PR professionals who understand the nitty-gritty details about online outrage and are able to help brands navigate out of the mess. Instead of letting its clients react in an impulsive manner, the PR agency takes the reins of communication in its hands and ensures that the right messages are published at the right time.

In order to maintain the reputation of brands and prevent them from getting into unwanted scuffles on the internet, Public Media Solution charts out PR campaigns designed to tread the path with precision. From making public announcements to promoting their offerings, the PR agency handles communication across multiple online platforms, monitoring social media, PR articles, blogs, and videos.

Ravinder Bharti, the founder and CEO of Public Media Solution believes that online reputation is more important now than it ever has. He says, “It is unfortunate that we live in a world where anything can trigger anyone. An innocent comment made by a brand is likely to stir unexpected outrage overnight. Our services are designed to help brands maintain a constructive image in the public and handle their reputation well. Our aim is to ensure that our clients never get into any trouble on digital platforms and if they do, they are able to find their way out of it smoothly.”

About Public Media Solution

Public Media Solution is a PR and digital marketing agency based in Pune, Maharashtra. Founded in 2017 by Ravinder Bharti, the company provides a range of PR services to its clients, including media relations, digital PR, reputation management, crisis management, corporate communications, and more. The company also provides digital marketing services to help businesses get the desired traction. These services include content marketing, SEO, SMO, PPC advertising, brand building, and more.

In order to keep internet users updated with the goings-on around the world, the company runs Asian News – an international news portal to keep the audience informed about current affairs. Recently, the PR agency was announced as a top placer for Information Technology by the International Trade Council in October 2021.