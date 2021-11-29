Court Seeks Public Comment on Dispute Resolution Rule Changes

The Ohio Supreme Court is accepting public comment on proposed changes to the Rules of Superintendence for the Courts of Ohio about dispute resolution matters involving neutral evaluation and parenting coordination.

Both sets of rule changes – based on research from a Commission on Dispute Resolution subcommittee – aim to provide more consistency and simplicity for local courts by creating a flexible structure to best fit needs.

In addition to the court procedural changes, the amendments to Rules 16.50-16.55 will inform attorneys across the state of performance expectations when they serve as neutral evaluators.

Neutral evaluators are third parties who share the strengths and weaknesses of a case based on claims and evidence. Increasingly utilized in Ohio courts, the practice’s primary usage is for family law, although the process is used in civil and estate cases in other states.

Proposed changes to Rules 16.60-16.66 will make adjustments to conform to current dispute resolution rules to simplify language, decrease local rule and annual court reporting requirements, and update parenting coordination components, including responsibilities, education, and training requisites.

Parenting coordination resolves disputes among parents who struggle to adhere to judicial parenting decrees, to communicate effectively with one another, or to resolve disagreements relating to their children.

Public comments should be submitted in writing or via email by Jan. 6 to: