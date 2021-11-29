TCT Announces Operational Mode to Help Companies Transition to PCI-DSS 4.0

Total Compliance Tracking has announced a tool to help companies smoothly transition from PCI DSS 3.2.1 to version 4.0.

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) has announced a tool to help companies smoothly transition from PCI DSS 3.2.1 to version 4.0.

The official update to PCI DSS v4.0 is slated for March 2022, and PCI-compliant organizations are beginning to develop their transition plans. For many organizations, the switch to the updated version is expected to be lengthy and onerous. Compliance teams will need to manually collect all of their evidence and apply it file by file to the new version of PCI.

TCT’s compliance management software, TCT Portal, is equipped with a tool called Operational Mode. TCT anticipates that Operational Mode will allow organizations to make the transition to PCI 4.0 without the time investment of a manual approach.

According to TCT, Operational Mode maintains collected evidence from the previous year’s compliance cycle. TCT Portal can prepopulate it into the line item requirements for the next year. When PCI 4.0 is released, The software will be able to repopulate evidence that was collected under an Operational Mode v3.2.1 Assessment and map them into the corresponding line items for v4.0.

“Operational Mode lets you go in with the confidence of knowing that you’re essentially completely up to date with everything you’re supposed to be doing, in a timely fashion,” TCT founder Adam Goslin said. “The transition to 4.0 will be a seamless process for TCT clients. Teams can pick up where they left off without any significant hiccups, delays or retooling.”

The upcoming update to version 4.0 has many organizations anxious, because few people in the industry will be familiar with the reconfigured standard. “Instead of staring at a sea of requirements on Day One and trying to make sense of them, TCT Portal’s Operational Mode will make it clear which items have already been completed,” Goslin said. “TCT users can filter out the items that were fulfilled under 3.2.1 and hone in on the ones that are still outstanding under 4.0.”

Operational Mode was first introduced to TCT Portal in 2015.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is an information security standard designed for organizations involved in the processing, transmission, and storage of credit card information. The standard was created by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) to improve the security of payment card transactions and to reduce credit card fraud.

About Total Compliance Tracking: Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution for all manner of certifications and standards that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

Whether an organization is seeking a compliance management platform (TCT Portal) or consulting services, TCT has solutions or virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.