ParentShield Daily Data Budgeting is a First for a Mobile Network

Daily Data Budgeting Switch ParentShield Child-Safe Network

UK based Pioneering MVNO ParentShield becomes the first Mobile Network to provide Daily Data Budgeting for its customers' children

I needed a way for the children to FaceTime me at any time. Parent Shield is perfect! I can limit the times of day as well as how much data they use each day and just what I was looking for.” — Claire Matthews

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UK, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield - the UK's growing and innovative Mobile Network MVNO has released Daily Data Budgeting - claimed by the Company to be a World First.

Data usage by children provides a significant headache for parents. Data and unrestricted internet access poses a significant risk for younger children and restricting it is a necessary safeguarding precaution. Unfortunately, monthly data budgeting can be impractical as younger children are likely to use their whole monthly allocation very quickly and then have no data available for essential applications like location services.

Although such functionality can be put in place with parental control software this gives parents the additional headache of having multiple controls over data use and budgeting. It also requires the provision of a phone capable of running such software and provides an extra layer of software to control remotely - itself a difficulty if the phone has used its allocation for that period.

ParentShield customers can simply turn Daily Data Budgeting from their Portal and the Network's system takes care of the rest, calculating the amount of data remaining before the plan renewal and dividing it by the number of days remaining. Any data not used in a day is added back to the phone's allowance and made available over the days remaining in the month.

Should extra data be needed in an emergency - for unexpected circumstances , Daily Data Budgeting can simply be paused and then resumed when required.

The innovative mobile network feature is particularly welcomed by the Network's customers as it helps them explain the importance of budgeting resources to their children and encourages the adoption of responsible mobile phone behaviour.

The 'hands-off' approach to controlling a child's phone that the ParentShield Portal provides is particularly appreciated by the Network's customers as it removes the common stress-point of having to take the phone off the child to make changes or modifications. Being network-side controls everything is done remotely and securely and will work as well on a basic feature phone as it will on a smartphone.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.