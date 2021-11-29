International Accolades for Top Hospitality Leaders at Asian Curry Awards
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2021 -- Press Release

International Accolades for Top Hospitality Leaders at Asian Curry Awards
— Andrew Kenny, MD, Just Eat UK
More than 800 VIP guests attended the Asian hospitality sector’s most prestigious event, the Asian Curry Awards in association with Just Eat. Held at the Grosvenor House in London’s Mayfair on Sunday 22nd November, the evening was hosted by the BBC’s Kate Silverton.
Among the national, local and regional awards for the UK’s best restaurants, there were also a number of accolades for top industry figure chefs from around the world.
Melbourne-born Masterchef Kishwar Chowdhury – unable to travel to London because of Covid travel restrictions – joined the ceremony via video link from Australia. She accepted an Outstanding Contribution to the Culinary Arts award for ‘Innovation and Inspiration’.
Nazim Khan, renowned Executive Chef at Bryan Health based in Nebraska, blew in from the USA to attend the glittering ceremony, collecting a Special International Recognition Award.
There was also a Special International Recognition Awards for Shakawath Hossain, CEO of Starktree Group, Bangladesh.
Sameer Taneja, Executive Chef at Benares, was rewarded for his ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Culinary Arts Through Innovation and Inspiration’, having regained its Michelin in January. The venue was also named London’s Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year.
The full list of winners can be viewed at: www.asiancurryawards.com/asian-curry-awards-2021-winners.
Addressing an audience of ambassadors, high commissioners, senior politicians, embassy officials, journalists and business owners, Yawar Khan, Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation, which organises the Awards and acknowledged the generosity of Federation members, who donated thousands of takeaways to frontline healthcare staff, key workers, the elderly and the vulnerable.
Khan spoke of the sector’s resilience and innovation in the face of such adversity.
Andrew Kenny, Managing Director of Just Eat UK, headline sponsors of the awards said: “Just Eat has worked closely with the Asian Catering Federation for a number of years. As we begin to recover from the pandemic, I’m delighted to celebrate our partnership by helping to recognise the fantastic achievements of those in our industry who have worked tirelessly through the last 18 months and
continue to do so.”
The Asian Curry Awards are the UK’s only accolades open to the full range of diverse Asian cuisines.
Editors’ Notes:
The Asian Curry Awards shortlist was determined by over 100,000 votes from spice-loving members of the public. A team of judges, led by Pat Chapman, editor of the Cobra Good Curry Guide, toured the country to determine the winners with preference shown to restaurants, with healthy, authentic regional dishes with modern gastro influences.
The Asian Curry Awards are designed to recognise the best in the industry, encouraging ever higher standards and to inspire the next generation of chefs and restaurateurs to join this dynamic sector. The Awards are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) and the Federation of Bangladeshi Caterers UK, representing 35,000 UK restaurants and takeaways.
Asian Curry Awards 2021