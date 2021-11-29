PLANET ORGANIC OPENING ON 30 BROADWAY MARKET, E8 4QZ

Submit Release
On the 14th December PLANET ORGANIC will be opening their 14th store on Broadway Market and they will be also supporting the Hackney Community

This is why opening the Broadway Market store is so exciting – it is an opportunity to forge new friendships, to talk to new groups of customers and make an even bigger difference”
— AL OVERTON, Buying Director at Planet Organic
At PLANET ORGANIC, they care deeply about the communities that they are a part of. They want to do more for their customers, neighbourhoods, employees, suppliers and the planet than simply buying and selling product.

Through partnering with companies like OLIO and TOO GOOD TO GO, they became the first zero edible food waste business in 2018, with all surplus food being shared and not thrown away. PLANET ORGANIC has a commitment to offering healthy and sustainable careers to the local communities around their stores and through their RETAIL ACADEMY they provide apprenticeships across all their London stores. In partnership with HOUSE OF BARNABAS and WELL GROUNDED, they also provide people with the support and training they need to find lasting paid employment, helping break the cycle of homelessness.

SAASHA CELESTIAL-ONE, co-founder of OLIO, said: “We continue to be impressed by PLANET ORGANIC’S ongoing commitment to minimising its impact on the environment and supporting OLIO in our fight against food waste. The Broadway Market opening marks the 14th store with zero edible food waste and another fantastic location for OLIO’s Food Waste Heroes to collect unused food and redistribute to their neighbours for free – saving it from the bin and helping combat climate change.”

In line with the Broadway Market opening PLANET ORGANIC will be continuously supporting the Hackney Community in whatever capacity they can. In the initial opening stages they have focussed on:

SCHOOLS
• HACKNEY COUNCIL - PLANET ORGANIC are proud to offer Supported Internships for young people with learning difficulties. The scheme is available to Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) candidates from local schools and they will also be collaborating with Hackney Council in early 2022 with a view to apprenticeship and mentorship schemes.

CHARITIES
• HACKNEY FOOD BANK – They will be allocating donations each month to help those in crisis. The collection boxes will be located in store, with PLANET ORGANIC supplementing with their own separate contribution.
• MADE IN HACKNEY – A community cookery school, who will be selling their aprons and tote bags in store as a way to fund ongoing profits. 100% of all profits going back to the charity.
• VC HACKNEY – They will be working with the volunteer centre to provide meeting space for fledgling, underfunded charities to utilise their meeting rooms at no cost.

LOCAL BUSINESSES
• LOCAL SUPPLIERS – Having always prided themselves on helping brands at the beginning of their journey to scaling up, PLANET ORGANIC have opened their doors and will be selling products from selected local suppliers, in a corner of the shop championing the best that Hackney has to offer. To include items like; Kompassion Kombucha, I Am Nut Okay (both of which have stalls on Broadway Market), and Hackney Honey to name a few.

LOCAL RESIDENT GROUPS
• EAST LONDON LADIES FC – They will be sourcing and sponsoring the adults away kits and children’s teams track tops.
• HACKNEY LACES – They will be providing meeting space in the Broadway Market store for team meetings as well as providing half time tea for matches throughout the season.

AL OVERTON, Buying Director at Planet Organic, said “I have been here at Planet Organic for 19 years and so know the value of strong relationships. All of our significant achievements over the past 25 years have been a direct result of the partnerships we’ve nurtured. This is why opening the Broadway Market store is so exciting – it is an opportunity to forge new friendships, to talk to new groups of customers and make an even bigger difference.”

About Planet Organic
PLANET ORGANIC opened in 1995, and were the first shop to be certified by the Soil Association and they continue to work closely with them to certify that their fresh produce, brand products, all the food cooked in their kitchens, juices, smoothies and coffees made in store are organic and to support an active and well-balanced life. In 2014, they launched their unpackaged range of refillable organic essentials, with Unpackaged stations in the majority of stores.

www.planetorganic.com

For more information please contact Sanjiv on +44 (0)207 424 8785 or at Sanjiv@saymorepr.com

Sanjiv Winayak
Saymore PR and Marketing
+1 207-424-8785
email us here

You just read:

