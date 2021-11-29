PLANET ORGANIC OPENING ON 30 BROADWAY MARKET, E8 4QZ

In store unpackaged beauty In store unpackaged essentials Planet Organic Logo

On the 14th December PLANET ORGANIC will be opening their 14th store on Broadway Market and they will be also supporting the Hackney Community

This is why opening the Broadway Market store is so exciting – it is an opportunity to forge new friendships, to talk to new groups of customers and make an even bigger difference” — AL OVERTON, Buying Director at Planet Organic