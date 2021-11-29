Rail Transport Market Players Shift Towards HOG For Multiple Benefits

Rail Transport Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 Rail Transport Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public and private railway companies across the world are moving towards energy efficient power supply systems such as a head on generation (HOG) system rather than an end on generation (EOG) system for their trains. The HOG power supply system provides multiple benefits to the railway company such as reduced noise pollution and economical power generation through eliminated diesel consumption. These benefits further result in improvements in revenue and lower operational costs due to decreased maintenance requirements. The HOG system also enables increase in coach capacity, as the traditional EOG system requires a minimum of two generator cars to supply power. Railway companies are recognizing the benefits of this technology and are making efforts to explore the sustainable power supply system.

The global rail transport market size reached a value of nearly $468.60 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $468.60 billion in 2020 to $658.40 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.0%. The global rail transport market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 and reach $845.70 billion in 2030.

The availability of high-speed trains is expected to drive the rail transport market over forecast period. The high-speed trains are replacing air travel as they reduce the total travel time when compared with time travelled by flight, which includes both the flight time and the time spent at airport. For instance, the 477.95 km long journey between Milan and Rome in Italy by high-speed train takes an hour less than the air travel. Similarly, in Japan, the launch of highspeed rail route between Tokyo and Nagoya has reduced air traffic significantly as it reduced the travel time and helped them reach center of the city faster. Moreover, India have announced plans to launch speed networks and acquired land for 508-km high speed rail network between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The technological advances taking place in building high speed domestic rail network encourages individuals to choose rail network over flight as it significantly reduces the total travel time and is considered as comfortable.

TBRC’s global rail transport market report is segmented by type into passenger rail transport, rail freight, by distance into long-distance, short-distance.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global rail transport market, accounting for 41.7% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the rail transport market will be Africa, and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.7% and 15.3% respectively.

Major players covered in the global rail transport industry are Deutsche Bahn, BNSF, JSC Russian Railways, Indian Railways, SNCF.

