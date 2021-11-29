GAUTAMI BISWAS~ The small town girl who overcame all obstacles to fulfil her passion of travelling the world
EINPresswire.com/ -- Long ago, Gautami Biswas had promised herself that she won't lead a boring, typical life. And she hasn't! In today's world, everything is becoming more sustainable, then why should travel be any dissimilar? Gautami Biswas, a prominent travel blogger, thinks so. In fact, she takes responsibility seriously when it comes to travel. The digital nomad believes that nature is one of the most beautiful things we have inherited from our forefathers and that it is our job to protect it for the future generations and explore it to its fullest grandeur.
Apart from that, she is vehement about what she has learned about travel during the years of wandering. 'Life is like travel; people frequently forget to appreciate the route and just focus on the goal,' says Biswas. "Traveling for me is like a medicine; it keeps me happy, and in my opinion, we should always do what makes us happy," she adds to her philosophy.
Biswas, in essence, is a Senior Statistical Officer who has spent the last eight years working with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, and she travels as a passion. She began travelling solo and then with her fiancé out of her wanderlust, being from the small yet lovely village of Kharagpur, West Bengal. Biswas recalls spending the most of her leisure time during those days preparing and analysing her next trip.
"I always wanted to see new places and mingle with different people, deep down I knew how much I liked it," Biswas recalls of those days. "However, I rarely had the opportunity to travel and explore after working." I've always wanted to photograph and talk about the destinations I explore, so I decided to start a website to share my adventures with the rest of the world.
The prospect of becoming a travel blogger has always piqued my interest.That is how she rose to become one of India's most promising travel blogs. Her Instagram handle, @travelrevelation, is a testimony of her intimate affinity with nature and travel, with over 116K followers. She also runs a travel blog (www.gautamibiswas.com) dedicated to her travels throughout the world, which has garnered her a great deal of attention in recent years.
So far, he has travelled to over 25 countries like Armenia, Iceland, Russia, Georgia, Norway, and others. Her endeavours included a ton of domestic attractions in India as well.
In addition to exploring, she likes reading and drinking several cups of coffee. She is always pushing others to travel, and she likes sharing her adventures with others. She is a big believer in trying local cuisine, no matter how strange or unattractive it may look, which has resulted in a number of amusing stories.
Her artistic talents complement her travelling adventures, which she continues to share with her social media fans on Instagram as well as her blog. The travel blogger is on the correct track in life, with many more locations to see in the future!
