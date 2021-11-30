Salsa Kings' Multi-Feature App Available for Download at Google Play and App Store

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios has a unique app available.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings today announced that its multi-feature app is available for download at Google Play and the App Store.

“We invite everyone to download our app, where we are spreading the love of dance, together,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario," and more.

Regarding the Sala King’s multi-featured app, Fernandez said users will meet new friends, re-ignite their current relationships, or spark up a new romance all while having fun, losing weight, getting fit and learning to dance with professionals.

“We are truly excited to bring you the ultimate in Kings Dance Alliance convenience at your fingertips,” Fernandez stressed before adding that the features inside on the app include:

• Up-to-date Lessons and Events Calendar

• Contact Us features

• Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter feeds

• YouTube channel

• Online Store

• Music On-The-Go

• Push notification news so you never miss a beat

And more.

As to how users rate the app, one user identified as Plasma Bolt, said, “It’s the best app for salsa learning experience. The member and teachers are great they give you a great experience. I would suggest this app for any age group.”

But that’s not all. A second user identified as Tiago Oliveira recommended it to everyone saying, “It’s a great way to book your classes and access video records of the class and your own performance.”

In addition to the app, Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/podcast and salsakings.com/blog.

###

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

13944 SW 8th St #209

Miami FL 33184

United States