Setwork, The Miracle That’s Helping Creatives Live Longer
British Startup Setwork creates miracle app that has transformed the lives of British filmmakers.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Setwork app is the miracle that is helping filmmakers to earn more money. It allows them to get paid instantly for their work and also helps them maintain their schedule.
The app was officially launched in November 2019, and it has already won the attention of many filmmakers with its quick payments and scheduling functionality.
This app has been curated for filmmakers specifically. The whole idea behind the creation of the app is to give back and reward filmmakers for all their hard work and not just take advantage of them. The Setwork Team was inspired to create it after 15 years of hardship within the film industry.
Setwork can also be considered as a community that was formed out of an idea that filmmakers, especially those who are just starting out, are struggling to stay afloat financially.
The platform provides the filmmakers with many expert services, including location scouting, casting and transport. They also offer filming equipment rentals at discounted rates and provide post-production services for video editing.
Robert Woo
Plantagenet Press
