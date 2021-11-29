CiRN takeover BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED
CiRN TAKEOVER OFFER Berkeley Energia Limited
CiRN (CiRN:CiRN)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CiRN token offers 3 CiRN Tokens per 1 common share and 1 restricted share of Berkeley Energia Limited which trades on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), Australia Stock Exchange ("ASX") and Spanish Stock Exchanges ("BME"), to a maximum of 500 Million CiRN tokens.
Berkeley Energia Limited prime asset is the Uranium deposits known as "Salamanca", located in Spain. From BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED Salamanca information, total Uranium, U3O8, reserves are 45,746,000 kg U3O8, representing daily energy dissipating at least 24,000,000 kwh per 1 kg U3O8, or 9,617 Trillion MW of energy in 1 year, energy equivalent to 4.6+ MILLION YEARS OF CURRENT COAL MINING WORLD ANNUAL PRODUCTION which currently stands at 7.9 Billion tonnes of Coal, and energy equivalent to 21.9+MILLION nuclear reactors energy annual production.
CiRN aims to utilize ionization of radiation without mining, without waste, to convert radiation to electricity. CiRN Absorbing Earth’s Energy to Power.
CiRN owns 3 historic Uranium deposits located in Quebec Canada, over 13 Historic Iron Deposits in Quebec Labrador Trough, and over 17 historic Uranium occurrences in Saskatchewan, Canada. CiRN is working to utilize ionization of radiation without mining or waste, to create electricity to destroy global warming and climate change. Visit www.CiRN.ONE for further information.
