Save Lives with MISSD on Giving Tuesday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The public is largely unaware that adverse drug effects are the 4th leading cause of death, and most people have never heard the term akathisia. But the Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) is working to save lives by increasing akathisia awareness.

“Akathisia is an adverse drug effect that can cause suicidal thoughts, suicidal actions, and avoidable deaths,” said Wendy Dolin, MISSD founder. “While nobody is immune to akathisia, knowing the risks and warning signs can help us keep our family and friends safer.”

Hundreds of various medications can precipitate akathisia, including drugs prescribed for acne, high blood pressure, anxiety, infections, and asthma. When filling a prescription, it's essential to read the medication guide and be aware of the product's known risks vs. possible benefits. Some drugs carry the FDA's most stringent black box warning stating they can cause suicidal thoughts and actions. Although SSRIs, such as Paxil, Prozac, and Zoloft, have a suicide warning for ages 24 and under, akathisia can happen to anyone regardless of age. It can occur when stopping, starting, or changing the dosage or type of certain medications.

“Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday,” said Dolin. “It’s an opportunity for people around the world to use the power of generosity to help others. MISSD relies on and appreciates tax-deductible donations, but we also appreciate those who share our free resources. We encourage health care professionals and consumers to view our public health videos, take our free, accredited course, and listen to the Akathisia Stories podcast series. When akathisia is accurately identified and appropriately treated, suffering can be reduced and lives can be saved.”

MISSD, a 501c3 non-profit organization, honors the memory of akathisia victims through awareness and education and aims to ensure people suffering from akathisia’s symptoms are accurately diagnosed so that needless deaths are prevented. The foundation accepts no funding from the pharmaceutical industry. All MISSD resources are free, including an accredited, one-hour e-learning course open to all. Please visit MISSD.co for more information.

