Derby Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A504106                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks                                        

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/28/21, 1510 hours

STREET: VT-111

TOWN: Morgan

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Champigny Rd

WEATHER: Cold, clear   

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered, slick

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alejandro Snell

AGE: 17  

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Freeman Twp, ME

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Caravan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and approximate time, a VSP Derby Trooper along with Newport Ambulance and Derby Line Fire Dept responded to a report of single-vehicle rollover at the noted location.  Upon arrival the operator and sole occupant was identified.  The operator was transported to NCH for evaluation of injuries considered to be minor.

 

Road surfaces at the time of the crash were slick with snow. Speed unreasonable for road conditions, and road conditions are considered factors in this crash.  This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

 

You just read:

