Derby Barracks / MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A504106
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/28/21, 1510 hours
STREET: VT-111
TOWN: Morgan
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Champigny Rd
WEATHER: Cold, clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered, slick
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alejandro Snell
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Freeman Twp, ME
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Caravan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and approximate time, a VSP Derby Trooper along with Newport Ambulance and Derby Line Fire Dept responded to a report of single-vehicle rollover at the noted location. Upon arrival the operator and sole occupant was identified. The operator was transported to NCH for evaluation of injuries considered to be minor.
Road surfaces at the time of the crash were slick with snow. Speed unreasonable for road conditions, and road conditions are considered factors in this crash. This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.