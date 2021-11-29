Holiday Magic Under the Stars Event will Raise Money for Students at Governor Morehead School for the Blind
Insightful Visionaries and the Governor Morehead Foundation will co-host Holiday Magic Under the Stars on Saturday, Dec 4 in Raleigh, NCRALEIGH, NC, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightful Visionaries and the Governor Morehead Foundation will co-host Holiday Magic Under the Stars, an event to raise funds for students at Governor Morehead School for the Blind. The event will be held at Lineberry Hall on the Campus of Governor Morehead School, 301 Ashe Avenue in Raleigh, NC on Saturday, December 4, 2021. There will be a VIP reception at 5:30pm, and showtime is 7:00-9:00pm.
This magical evening of entertainment will feature Taylor Michaels, magician as Master of Ceremonies. Michaels has performed in Las Vegas and now on the East Coast.
Attendees will enjoy a magic show, singers, dancers, and live entertainment by Johnny White featuring Shirl and Allegra performing Motown Sounds.
Individual tickets are $20, and VIP tickets are $50. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.
About Insightful Visionaries:
Insightful Visionaries empowers all persons with disabilities by promoting community awareness through advocacy, education, wellness, arts, and entertainment. The Insightful Visionaries team brings a diverse range of expertise, including personal experiences to serve the disabled community with a true understanding of their needs and concerns, from helping with mobility to building self esteem through socialization. Learn more at https://insightfulvisionaries.org/.
About the Governor Morehead Foundation:
The Governor Morehead Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that supports the Governor Morehead School, (GMS), a public residential school serving students who are visually impaired across North Carolina. The Foundation raises funds to cover student and school needs that are not met through state and federal funds received by the school. The Foundation is overseen by a Board of Directors and we strongly believe the GMS students should have the same opportunities as any student in a traditional school. Learn more at https://governormoreheadfoundation.org/.
